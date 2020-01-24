Panthers remain No. 3 in ASWA girls rankings

Behind their DeKalb County Tournament win, the Collinsville girls remained entrenched in the No. 3 position in Class 2A in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings.
The Panthers earned wins against Crossville, Sylvania and Fyffe in the DeKalb County Tournament and followed it with a 76-49 win against Cedar Bluff on Thursday night.
Fyffe moved up two spots to eighth in Class 2A this week. The Red Devils took a 55-44 loss against Collinsville in the championship game at the DeKalb County Tournament, but have since earned wins against Ider and Sand Rock.
Ider fell one spot to ninth in 2A this week. The Hornets lost their third straight game after Thursday night’s 58-34 loss at Sylvania.
Here’s this week’s complete list of girls rankings:
Class 7A
1. Hoover (23-1)
2. Foley (26-2)
3. Spain Park (22-3)
4. McGill-Toolen (20-4)
5. Theodore (21-3)
6. Austin (20-4)
7. Gadsden City (19-5)
8. Hewitt-Trussville (15-7)
9. Vestavia Hills (18-8)
10. Auburn (17-7)
Others nominated: Davidson (14-10), Florence (16-7), Huntsville (10-12), Sparkman (14-12).
Class 6A
1. Hazel Green (25-1)
2. Athens (18-3)
3. Carver-Birmingham (21-5)
4. Lee-Huntsville (21-7)
5. Opelika (20-5)
6. Eufaula (20-4)
7. McAdory (20-5)
8. Dothan (16-3)
9. Homewood (21-2)
10. Carver-Montgomery (16-5)
Others nominated: Albertville (20-2), Chelsea (18-5), Clay-Chalkville (13-7), Cullman (17-8), Hartselle (15-10), Mae Jemison (16-11), Muscle Shoals (15-8), Park Crossing (14-7), Pelham (16-5).
Class 5A
1. Charles Henderson (20-0)
2. Ramsay (18-4)
3. Central-Tuscaloosa (18-3)
4. Madison Academy (24-3)
5. Pleasant Grove (18-4)
6. East Limestone (20-3)
7. LeFlore (19-6)
8. Center Point (16-4)
9. Shelby Co. (17-4)
10. West Point (20-5)
Others nominated: Brewer (15-8), Jackson (19-4), Mortimer Jordan (17-8).
Class 4A
1. Rogers (19-4)
2. Greensboro (19-1)
3. Anniston (17-3)
4. North Jackson (17-6)
5. Priceville (14-8)
6. Childersburg (20-3)
7. Hokes Bluff (16-7)
8. Sipsey Valley (18-5)
9. Trinity (16-6)
10. Deshler (14-8)
Others nominated: DAR (12-12), Handley (15-7), Headland (15-3), Sumter Central (7-6).
Class 3A
1. Pisgah (21-1)
2. Prattville Christian (23-1)
3. T.R. Miller (14-1)
4. Susan Moore (19-3)
5. Glencoe (18-6)
6. Pike Road (20-4)
7. Midfield (16-8)
8. Lauderdale Co. (21-4)
9. Phil Campbell (16-5)
10. Montgomery Academy (18-4)
Others nominated: Plainview (17-7), Straughn (15-4), Winfield (17-6).
Class 2A
1. Cold Springs (21-2)
2. Geneva Co. (17-4)
3. Collinsville (19-2)
4. Sacred Heart (14-6)
5. G.W. Long (17-5)
6. Central-Hayneville (17-3)
7. Sand Rock (16-7)
8. Fyffe (19-5)
9. Ider (18-6)
10. Hatton (18-5)
Others nominated: Addison (15-2), Cedar Bluff (12-10), Samson (14-6).
Class 1A
1. Spring Garden (27-2)
2. Skyline (20-2)
3. St. Luke’s (18-3)
4. Mars Hill Bible (18-6)
5. Loachapoka (17-7)
6. Decatur Heritage (13-9)
7. Pleasant Home (12-4)
8. Belgreen (16-6)
9. Phillips (11-10)
10. Falkville (16-6)
Others nominated: Coosa Christian (14-8), Elba (15-6), Georgiana (13-5), Kinston (8-5), McIntosh (14-4).
AISA
1. Southern Academy (17-1)
2. Lee-Scott (17-2)
3. Glenwood (14-6)
4. Clarke Prep (16-5)
5. Monroe Academy (9-1)
6. Pickens Academy (11-4)
7. Patrician Academy (10-3)
8. Springwood (13-5)
9. Pike Liberal Arts (16-7)
10. Northside Methodist (13-8)
Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (13-7), Eastwood Academy (8-11), Evangel Christian (10-13), Fort Dale Academy (11-4), Meadowview (9-9).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.