The Cornerstone Christian Academy track and field programs capped the 2022 season with Alabama Christian Athletic Association state championships this week.
The CCA varsity girls and boys teams both finished as respective ACAA runners-up at the University of Montevallo. The CCA girls scored 131 team points behind state champion Providence Classical School (148). The CCA boys posted 103.5 team points behind Providence Classical School (154.5).
CCA’s junior high girls won the state championship with 103 team points, and the CCA junior high boys placed third (98), behind champion Tuscaloosa Christian School (109) and runner-up Providence Classical School (107).
Three CCA athletes set new respective ACAA state records as well. Reagan Gatewood set a new varsity girls’ record in the high jump, Emily Couch set a new varsity girls’ state record in shot put and Lilly Dupree set a new junior high girls’ record in the high jump.
On the varsity girls’ side for CCA, Gatewood won three individual state championships and two more state titles as a member of relay teams. Gatewood placed first in the high jump (5-feet, 1 inch), the 200-meter dash (28.13) and the 400-meter dash (1:04.12). She won with the 4x100-meter relay team featuring Addison Sullivan, Jacie Bell and Laura Beth Wells, clocking in at 56.44. Gatewood and teammates Wells, Bell and Allison Nelson finished at 2:03.19, winning the 4x200-meter relay.
Couch captured a state title in the shot put, heaving a new varsity state record 28-0.50. Dupree leaped a record 4-8 in the junior high girls’ high jump event.
Results for CCA at the 2022 state meet:
VARSITY GIRLS
100-meter dash
Alli Wells, second, 14.57
Laura Beth Wells, fifth, 14.94
Addison Sullivan, sixth, 14.99
200-meter dash
Reagan Gatewood, first, 28.13
Mackenzie Ely, eighth, 33.49
Allison Nelson, ninth, 33.53
400-meter dash
Reagan Gatewood, first, 1:04.12
800-meter run
Caroline Yates, fourth, 3:24.68
4x100-meter relay
(Addison Sullivan, Jacie Bell, Laura Beth Wells, Reagan Gatewood), first, 56.44
(Mackenzie Ely, Alli Wells, Allison Nelson, Caroline Yates), third, 1:01.34
4x200-meter relay
(Laura Beth Wells, Jacie Bell, Allison Nelson, Reagan Gatewood), first, 2:03.19
Addison Sullivan, Mackenzie Ely, Caroline Yates, Alli Wells), third, 2:10.77
Long Jump
Laura Beth Wells, first, 13-2.75
Jacie Bell, fifth, 12-2.50
Alli Wells, sixth, 12-2.50
Triple Jump
Jacie Bell, third, 26-11
Alli Wells, sixth, 25-9
Shot Put
Emily Couch, first, 28-0.50
Discus
Emily Couch, fifth, 52-5.25
High Jump
Reagan Gatewood, first, 5-1
Mackenzie Ely, second, 4-2
VARSITY BOYS
100-meter dash
Daniel Baugh, second, 11.92
Nathan Johnson, fourth, 12.28
Lucas Ashley, sixth, 12.81
200-meter dash
Jeremiah Williamson, sixth, 26.18
Connor Hensel, 10th, 27.26
Amos Mays, 19th, 31.55
400-meter dash
Brady Peek, second, 56.48
Bryce Dupree, eighth, 1:03.66
Kennon Fortner, ninth, 1:05.04
800-meter run
Bryce Dupree, third, 2:37.47
4x400-meter relay
(Nathan Johnson, Bryce Dupree, Kennon Fortner, Brady Peek), second, 4:08.42
4x100-meter relay
(Nathan Johnson, Lucas Ashley, Jeremiah Williamson, Daniel Baugh), first, 48.73
(Connor Hensel, Kennon Fortner, Konner Fortner, Amos Mays), sixth, 53.74
4x200-meter relay
(Lucas Ashley, Brady Peek, Jeremiah Williamson, Daniel Baugh), second, 1:45.64
Long Jump
Nathan Johnson, third, 18-8
Daniel Baugh, sixth, 17-9.50
Triple Jump
Nathan Johnson, second, 36-1.75
Jack Wagner, fourth, 35-10
Daniel Baugh, seventh, 33-3
Shot Put
Jake Nelson, eighth, 31-10
JayDan Haynes, 20th, 20-8
Discus
Jake Nelson, seventh, 73-1.50
High Jump
Eli Carter, first, 5-5
Nathan Johnson, seventh, 4-10
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS
100-meter dash
Lilly Dupree, third, 14.99
200-meter dash
Chloe Ely, second, 30.78
Lila Laney, eighth, 33.93
400-meter dash
Brielle Miller, first, 1:13.34
Noor Angel, fifth, 1:21.59
800-meter run
Brielle Miller, first, 2:58.83
Noor Angel, second, 3:02.02
1600-meter run
Emma Roberts, first, 6:37.24
Makenna Miller, fourth, 7:42.72
4x100-meter relay
(Jaylee Brown, Lilly Dupree, Bella Miller, Chloe Ely), second, 1:01.36
4x200-meter relay
(Lilly Dupree, Kionna OTinger, Jaylee Brown, Chloe Ely), second, 2:09.26
High Jump
Lilly Dupree, first, 4-8
Lila Laney, third, 3-10
Long Jump
Jaylee Brown, sixth, 10-7.75
Kionna OTinger, ninth, 8-8.25
Shot Put
Lilah Pike, 10th, 18-9
Erin Couch, 11th, 18-6
Discus
Lilah Pike, 12th, 31-0
Erin Couch, 14th, 29-11
Triple Jump
Jaylee Brown, third, 26-0
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS
200-meter dash
Baeden Mcabee, third, 28.83
Lake Richards, 10th, 32.02
400-meter dash
Jess Nelson, first, 1:01.51
Walker Pike, sixth, 1:18.57
800-meter run
Jess Nelson, first, 2:31.65
Lucas Dupree, fourth, 2:59.47
4x100-meter relay
(Walker Pike, Maddox Gilbreath, Jacob Gilliland, Ayden Smith), fourth, 59.83
4x400-meter relay
(Lucas Dupree, Owen Meadows, Walker Pike, Jess Nelson), second, 4:44.41
4x200-meter relay
(Baeden Mcabee, John Gilliland, Jess Nelson, Owen Meadows), first, 1:50.58
High Jump
Owen Meadows, first, 5-3
Ayden Smith, third, 4-8
Long Jump
Lake Richards, seventh, 12-9.75
Jacob Gilliland, 10th, 10-4
Shot Put
Lake Richards, third, 32-10-50
Isaiah Adams, 13th, 20-2
Discus
Lake Richards, second, 77-9.50
John Gilliland, fourth, 74-8.50
Triple Jump
Lake Richards, fifth, 28-4.50
