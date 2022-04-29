The Cornerstone Christian Academy track and field programs capped the 2022 season with Alabama Christian Athletic Association state championships this week.

The CCA varsity girls and boys teams both finished as respective ACAA runners-up at the University of Montevallo. The CCA girls scored 131 team points behind state champion Providence Classical School (148). The CCA boys posted 103.5 team points behind Providence Classical School (154.5).

CCA’s junior high girls won the state championship with 103 team points, and the CCA junior high boys placed third (98), behind champion Tuscaloosa Christian School (109) and runner-up Providence Classical School (107).

Three CCA athletes set new respective ACAA state records as well. Reagan Gatewood set a new varsity girls’ record in the high jump, Emily Couch set a new varsity girls’ state record in shot put and Lilly Dupree set a new junior high girls’ record in the high jump.

On the varsity girls’ side for CCA, Gatewood won three individual state championships and two more state titles as a member of relay teams. Gatewood placed first in the high jump (5-feet, 1 inch), the 200-meter dash (28.13) and the 400-meter dash (1:04.12). She won with the 4x100-meter relay team featuring Addison Sullivan, Jacie Bell and  Laura Beth Wells, clocking in at 56.44. Gatewood and teammates Wells, Bell and Allison Nelson finished at 2:03.19, winning the 4x200-meter relay. 

Couch captured a state title in the shot put, heaving a new varsity state record 28-0.50. Dupree leaped a record 4-8 in the junior high girls’ high jump event. 

Results for CCA at the 2022 state meet:

VARSITY GIRLS

100-meter dash

Alli Wells, second, 14.57

Laura Beth Wells, fifth, 14.94

Addison Sullivan, sixth, 14.99

200-meter dash

Reagan Gatewood, first, 28.13

Mackenzie Ely, eighth, 33.49

Allison Nelson, ninth, 33.53

400-meter dash

Reagan Gatewood, first, 1:04.12

800-meter run

Caroline Yates, fourth, 3:24.68

4x100-meter relay

(Addison Sullivan, Jacie Bell, Laura Beth Wells, Reagan Gatewood), first, 56.44

(Mackenzie Ely, Alli Wells, Allison Nelson, Caroline Yates), third, 1:01.34

4x200-meter relay

(Laura Beth Wells, Jacie Bell, Allison Nelson, Reagan Gatewood), first, 2:03.19

Addison Sullivan, Mackenzie Ely, Caroline Yates, Alli Wells), third, 2:10.77

Long Jump

Laura Beth Wells, first, 13-2.75

Jacie Bell, fifth, 12-2.50

Alli Wells, sixth, 12-2.50

Triple Jump

Jacie Bell, third, 26-11

Alli Wells, sixth, 25-9

Shot Put

Emily Couch, first, 28-0.50

Discus

Emily Couch, fifth, 52-5.25

High Jump

Reagan Gatewood, first, 5-1

Mackenzie Ely, second, 4-2

VARSITY BOYS

100-meter dash

Daniel Baugh, second, 11.92

Nathan Johnson, fourth, 12.28

Lucas Ashley, sixth, 12.81

200-meter dash

Jeremiah Williamson, sixth, 26.18

Connor Hensel, 10th, 27.26

Amos Mays, 19th, 31.55

400-meter dash

Brady Peek, second, 56.48

Bryce Dupree, eighth, 1:03.66

Kennon Fortner, ninth, 1:05.04

800-meter run

Bryce Dupree, third, 2:37.47

4x400-meter relay

(Nathan Johnson, Bryce Dupree, Kennon Fortner, Brady Peek), second, 4:08.42

4x100-meter relay

(Nathan Johnson, Lucas Ashley, Jeremiah Williamson, Daniel Baugh), first, 48.73

(Connor Hensel, Kennon Fortner, Konner Fortner, Amos Mays), sixth, 53.74

4x200-meter relay

(Lucas Ashley, Brady Peek, Jeremiah Williamson, Daniel Baugh), second, 1:45.64

Long Jump

Nathan Johnson, third, 18-8

Daniel Baugh, sixth, 17-9.50

Triple Jump

Nathan Johnson, second, 36-1.75

Jack Wagner, fourth, 35-10

Daniel Baugh, seventh, 33-3

Shot Put

Jake Nelson, eighth, 31-10

JayDan Haynes, 20th, 20-8

Discus

Jake Nelson, seventh, 73-1.50

High Jump

Eli Carter, first, 5-5

Nathan Johnson, seventh, 4-10

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS

100-meter dash

Lilly Dupree, third, 14.99

200-meter dash

Chloe Ely, second, 30.78

Lila Laney, eighth, 33.93

400-meter dash

Brielle Miller, first, 1:13.34

Noor Angel, fifth, 1:21.59

800-meter run

Brielle Miller, first, 2:58.83

Noor Angel, second, 3:02.02

1600-meter run

Emma Roberts, first, 6:37.24

Makenna Miller, fourth, 7:42.72

4x100-meter relay

(Jaylee Brown, Lilly Dupree, Bella Miller, Chloe Ely), second, 1:01.36

4x200-meter relay

(Lilly Dupree, Kionna OTinger, Jaylee Brown, Chloe Ely), second, 2:09.26

High Jump

Lilly Dupree, first, 4-8

Lila Laney, third, 3-10

Long Jump

Jaylee Brown, sixth, 10-7.75

Kionna OTinger, ninth, 8-8.25

Shot Put

Lilah Pike, 10th, 18-9

Erin Couch, 11th, 18-6

Discus

Lilah Pike, 12th, 31-0

Erin Couch, 14th, 29-11

Triple Jump

Jaylee Brown, third, 26-0

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS

200-meter dash

Baeden Mcabee, third, 28.83

Lake Richards, 10th, 32.02

400-meter dash

Jess Nelson, first, 1:01.51

Walker Pike, sixth, 1:18.57

800-meter run

Jess Nelson, first, 2:31.65

Lucas Dupree, fourth, 2:59.47

4x100-meter relay

(Walker Pike, Maddox Gilbreath, Jacob Gilliland, Ayden Smith), fourth, 59.83

4x400-meter relay

(Lucas Dupree, Owen Meadows, Walker Pike, Jess Nelson), second, 4:44.41

4x200-meter relay

(Baeden Mcabee, John Gilliland, Jess Nelson, Owen Meadows), first, 1:50.58

High Jump

Owen Meadows, first, 5-3

Ayden Smith, third, 4-8

Long Jump

Lake Richards, seventh, 12-9.75

Jacob Gilliland, 10th, 10-4

Shot Put

Lake Richards, third, 32-10-50

Isaiah Adams, 13th, 20-2

Discus

Lake Richards, second, 77-9.50

John Gilliland, fourth, 74-8.50

Triple Jump

Lake Richards, fifth, 28-4.50

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.