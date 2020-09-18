Playing against Collinsville for the first time in 29 years, the Sylvania Rams reignited the series with a win.
The Rams ran their series winning streak to five games, dispatching the Class 3A, Region 7 rival Panthers in a 35-0 victory at Chad Hawkins Stadium in Collinsville on Friday night.
Gareth Anderson scored two first-half touchdown runs and Brody Smith added another scoring run to give Sylvania (3-2, 2-1) a 21-0 halftime advantage.
Following a Hunter Hill interception return that set up Sylvania’s offense on the Panthers’ 22-yard line, Anderson made a sweeping run to the left, picking up blocks for an 8-yard touchdown and a 21-0 Rams lead with 1:39 left in the opening half.
Sylvania opened the scoring with a 94-yard drive capped by an Anderson sweeping touchdown run to the outside with 5:34 remaining in the first quarter.
Collinsville (3-2, 1-2) faked a punt with 11:12 left until halftime, but Dalton Hughes’ throw couldn’t connect with a receiver.
The turnover on downs allowed the Rams to start their ensuing drive on Collinsville’s 48 and led to a 14-0 advantage.
Keenan Wilbanks converted a fourth-down run to keep Sylvania’s drive alive at the 30-yard line.
Three plays later, Smith kept the ball for a 1-yard scoring run with 6:38 remaining in the half.
The Rams added two fourth-quarter touchdowns to ice the game.
The last game between Sylvania and Collinsville was September 1991 when the Rams won 15-12.
Collinsville visits Sand Rock for a region contest next Friday night.
Sylvania visits Holly Pond next Friday before returning to region competition with a visit to Asbury on Oct. 2.
