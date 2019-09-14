Rams smash Bulldogs

The Sylvania Rams moved to 2-1 this season following a dominant performance in Friday’s 52-0 win over the Gaston Bulldogs.
Sylvania struck quickly through the passing game and took the lead for good when quarterback Brody Smith connected with Keenan Wilbanks for a 71-yard score on the Rams’ second play from scrimmage.
Gaston then turned the ball over on a high snap that gave the Rams the ball 37 yards from the end zone. Five plays later, Gareth Anderson scored from 22-yards out to double the Rams’ lead just over six minutes into the game.
Gaston’s next drive ended on an interception by Jordan Johnson, which led to a 38-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Grant Atchley a play later to make the lead 21-0.
Gaston fumbled the ball back into the arms of the Rams. Five plays later, Levi Anderson scored from eight yards out to make the score 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Sylvania wouldn’t score again until midway through the second when Jaxon Andrade drilled a 38-yard field through the uprights and the big lead allowed the Rams to mix in several younger players throughout the second half.
Gareth Anderson scored again from three yards out midway through the third to make the lead 38-0.
Grant Atchley later connected with Jordan Johnson on a 24-yard touchdown pass to make it 45-0. The Rams’ last score of the night came with 2:32 left in the game when Preston Darwin punched it in on a 7-yard run.
Sylvania’s defense allowed just 87 yards of total offense and only allowed the Bulldogs to cross midfield twice all night.
Smith completed 8-of-9 passes for 201 yards and two TDs. Wilbanks led the Rams’ receivers with three receptions for 90 yards and a score. Gareth Anderson finished with 55 yards and two scores on seven carries.
The Rams will move back into regional action next week with a rivalry matchup on the road at Plainview.
