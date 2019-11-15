FORT PAYNE — The senior players for Fort Payne’s girls basketball team haven’t been a part of an area championship.
They want to change that.
Playing in Class 6A’s ever-challenging Area 13, the Wildcats have a goal to host the area tournament and win it for the first time since 2016.
“It’s always a big advantage to play in front of the home crowd,” Wildcats coach Steve Sparks said.
The Wildcats graduated six seniors from last year. In the hunt for area glory, this year’s team will lean heavily on four returners with a wealth of starting experience. Isabelle Goggans, a senior and three-year starter who has played in the post for the past couple of seasons, will primarily play shooting guard this year. Fellow senior Mattie Prewett is back as a rebounding force and will work in tandem with Goggans as one of the team’s leaders. Prewett is also a three-year starter.
“They’ll bring some leadership and experience to our team,” Sparks said. “We don’t have a veteran team, but it’s definitely not the youngest team that I’ve coached.”
Juniors Logan Neil and Kylie Neal are another pair of returners with starting experience. Logan’s ability to direct play as a point guard and Kylie’s strong presence around the basket, along with Prewett and Goggans make for a solid combination, Sparks said.
Sparks’ philosophy of matching style of play to fit the opponent will continue. It’s all about doing whatever it takes to give the Wildcats the best opportunity to win.
“We’re a team that will do what we have to do to stay in a game,” he said. “If I feel like we’re playing a zone-oriented team and we’re not doing a good job of scoring from the perimeter, we’ll pick up the tempo to try and get some easy baskets. If we’re playing a team that’s a lot faster than we are and can handle the press, we’re definitely not going to press them.”
Fort Payne hosts Scottsboro at 6 p.m. Monday and visits White Plains, a new addition to the schedule, at 6 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats will participate in the Boaz Thanksgiving Classic, beginning Nov. 25. Clay-Chalkville is another new addition to this season’s slate, a team Fort Payne hasn’t played in a few years. The Wildcats host Clay-Chalkville on Jan 24.
The Wildcats finished with a 20-10 record last season. They tied with area rival Albertville in the regular season, won the ensuing coin toss and hosted the area tournament. Albertville defeated Fort Payne in the area final.
