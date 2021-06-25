Just because Fort Payne tight end Sawyer Burt appears to be covered by a defender on a given route doesn’t mean he is actually covered.
That’s what Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore tries to remind his quarterbacks all the time.
“We just have to throw the ball in a location that allows (Burt) to take advantage of his size versus the defender,” Elmore said of the 6-foot-5, 240-pound senior entering his fourth season as a starter in Fort Payne’s offense.
With Burt’s experience comes additional challenges, such as leading a receiving corps that returns a handful of players who have logged varsity minutes and showing them, by example, how things are supposed to be done.
“I’ve always tried to be a leader and lead by example in everything I do,” Burt said. “With the experience, I can help lead in practice and show guys what to do.”
Last season, Burt tallied 21 receptions for 304 yards and four touchdowns.
Among Fort Payne’s returning receivers are seniors Connor Cash and Ricky Adame and junior Marcus Ledford, all of which have made noticeable offseason improvements and look poised to have a good season in 2021, Elmore said.
As a key component to the Wildcats offense and praised by coaches for his high football IQ, Burt’s presence allows the team to have a huge schematic advantage and be more versatile with his position in the offense.
Elmore said he tasks Burt with maximizing his potential and pushes him to try to be the hardest worker on the team.
“It’s easy for the big, strong guy to not work as hard as others because it comes easier to him sometimes,” Elmore said. “I constantly remind (Burt) that we need our best players to be our hardest workers. I think a big part of our success this season will depend on his ability to lead our team by his actions and not necessarily by his words.”
Burt said becoming faster has been a major offseason goal of his. He said he’s looking to run smoother routes on top of his overall improvement.
“You can never get content with how you are,” he said.
Burt’s increased size and strength has also made him a more physically imposing blocker for the Wildcats. He had several knockdown blocks last season.
The senior tight end said he enjoys the blocking aspect of playing his position.
“I like the physicality of it,” Burt said. “I like being able to be the guy who can block and be able to run out for a pass, because it’s hard to game plan around someone who can do that.”
Elmore said the tight end has also become tougher to defend in one-on-one situations.
Burt’s height and strength have become a matchup problem for most outside linebackers and/or safeties, leading to Elmore’s reminders to his QBs that if they place the ball in the right high spot, Burt can go up and make the catch.
Burt’s football career began in elementary school. Entering his seventh-grade year and starting junior high football, Burt stood 6-foot-2. Between his sophomore and junior year he reached 6-5, he said.
He started playing tight end at an early age and then moved to playing fullback before eventually returning to tight end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.