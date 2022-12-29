Tyla Tatum sank four 3-point baskets and led Collinsville with a game-high 21 points in a 58-33 victory against Pleasant Valley at the 2022 Gaylesville Christmas Tournament in Gaylesville on Wednesday.
Gracie Griggs scored 12 points and Sophia Wills added eight points for the Panthers, who led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter and 25-12 at halftime.
Tatum produced 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, during a third-quarter run that pushed Collinsville into a 41-22 advantage entering the final quarter.
Macey Roper’s 19 points paced the Raiders.
Valley Head 62, Gaylesville 32 —
Emma Harrison finished with a game-high 19 points, leading three Valley Head girls in double-digit scoring in a win against Gaylesville at the 2022 Gaylesville Christmas Tournament in Gaylesville on Wednesday.
Jenna McKenzie had 15 points and Bella Lewis chipped in 13 points for the Tigers in the holiday tournament win.
Shonda Epps scored 15 points for the Trojans, who trailed 27-6 at the end of the opening period and 34-13 at intermission.
Valley Head extended its advantage to 46-26 at the end of the third quarter, before Harrison made a pair of 3s and scored nine points in the final period.
Makinley Traylor accounted for 19 points, Cambree Chapman added 10 points and Ider pulled away from John I. Burton (Va.) in the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Wednesday.
The Hornets maintained a 26-24 edge at halftime and a 40-34 lead by the end of the third quarter, before a 22-point outburst allowed them to gain the necessary separation across the fourth period.
Traylor shot 3 for 4 from the foul line and had seven points in the final frame, while Chapman added four points and Allie Pruett and Julie Mavity each made a 3-pointer across the fourth.
Kennzie Smith finished with nine points for the Hornets.
Good Hope 60, Plainview 40 —
Sawyer Hulgan had 10 points and Gracie Rowell finished with nine points and six rebounds in Plainview’s loss to Good Hope at the 2022 Falcon-Wildcat Classic at St. John Paul II Catholic High School on Wednesday.
Lauren Jimmerson and Ali Price scored six points apiece and Kami Sanders chipped in five rebounds for the Bears.
Good Hope led 11-3 at the end of the opening quarter and 34-17 at the break. By the end of the third period, it was a 50-28 deficit.
Plainview committed 21 turnovers to nine for Good Hope, although the Bears won the rebounding battle 31-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.