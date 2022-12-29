Tyla Tatum sank four 3-point baskets and led Collinsville with a game-high 21 points in a 58-33 victory against Pleasant Valley at the 2022 Gaylesville Christmas Tournament in Gaylesville on Wednesday.

Gracie Griggs scored 12 points and Sophia Wills added eight points for the Panthers, who led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter and 25-12 at halftime.

