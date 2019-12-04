PREP ROUNDUP: Plainview girls rally past Sylvania

The Plainview girls rallied from a seven-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to beat Sylvania 58-55 at at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum on Tuesday night.
Sylvania led 28-24 at halftime and 40-33 at the end of the third.
Tobi Trotter led the Bears with 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Payton Blevins hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Elaine Puckett scored 11 points and pulled down 19 rebounds.
Bears’ offense hums in win vs. Rams
Led by Cole Millican’s 24 points, the Plainview boys’ offense was sharp, producing a balanced scoring performance in an 80-55 victory against Sylvania at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum on Tuesday night.
The Bears (6-2) took a 52-32 halftime lead, shot 49 percent from the field and won their sixth game in a row.
Tristian Willingham finished with 20 points, including 4 of 8 shooting from 3-point range, with five rebounds. Luke Smith scored 16 points and Dylan Haymon had 13 points. Jacob Henderson grabbed six rebounds and Millican added five rebounds.
Plainview had seven turnovers and shot 90 percent from the free-throw line (19 of 21).
The Rams turned the ball over 16 times and shot 62 percent from the foul line (5 of 8).
Fyffe boys overcome foul trouble, beat Geraldine
Parker Godwin’s 17 points led five Fyffe boys in double-digit scoring, as the Red Devils overcame foul trouble to beat Geraldine 79-64 on Tuesday night.
Gabe Gardner scored 14 points and Austin Buster had 13 points for Fyffe, who improved to 6-0. Xavier Works and Tate Goolesby each scored 11 points and Micah Johnson added seven rebounds.
Griffin Knight finished with 19 points and Colton Lusher had 14 points for Geraldine (4-5).
Late FTs help Ider girls finish off Section
The Ider girls made 15 of 26 free throws in the fourth to finish off Section in a 73-49 win in Ider on Tuesday night.
Kaleigh Carson led the Hornets with 19 points and Savannah Seals added 18 points on 10 of 18 shooting from the foul line in the final period. Emily Flynn made five 3-point baskets and finished with 17 points, and Erin Pruett added 11 points.
Ider led 28-27 at the half and held the Lions to 22 second-half points.
Big 2nd quarter leads Section past Ider boys
Pouring in 36 second-quarter points, Section pulled away to defeat the Ider boys 59-32 in Ider on Tuesday night.
Section’s Trevier Porter made a pair of 3-pointers and Gabe Hilley scored nine points during the second-quarter scoring barrage to boost the Lions to a 47-10 halftime lead.
Jeffrey Shirley and Hunter Robinson scored nine points apiece for the Hornets.
Wildcats get 2 region wins at Huntsville
The Fort Payne wrestling team won a pair of region matches during a three-team meet at Huntsville High School on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats beat Buckhorn 48-33 and Mae Jemison 42-30 in region competition. They lost to Huntsville 44-27 in the third match.
Individual results were not available before press time. Follow The Times-Journal on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
Fort Payne hosts Chelsea and LaFayette (Ga.) on Thursday night.
