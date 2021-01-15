The Fort Payne wrestling team defeated Shades Valley and lost to Pelham during a dual in Irondale on Thursday.
Fort Payne topped Shades Valley 57-15 and lost 42-33 against Pelham.
Six Wildcat wrestlers finished the dual with 2-0 records, including David Miguel (two pins), Dawson Williams (one pin; one win by decision), Riley Kuhn (one win by decision; one by forfeit), Jax Cyrus (one win by pin; one by forfeit), Cole Blalock (one win by pin; one by forfeit) and Hayden Davis (one win by pin; one by forfeit). Heisman Brown went 1-1 with a win by pin.
The Wildcats are scheduled to host a pair of duals next week. They’ll host Cherokee County and Trion (Ga.) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday; it will be Fort Payne’s senior night. Piedmont and Huntsville will visit Fort Payne on Thursday.
