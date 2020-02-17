Wildcats' Kuhn places 2nd at AHSAA state wrestling championships

Fort Payne’s Riley Kuhn finished as the 220-pound runner-up at the AHSAA state wrestling championships at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville on Saturday.
Teammate David Miguel finished fourth in the 106-pound division, Cole Blalock was fourth at 120 pounds and Dawson Williams placed sixth at 152.
Fort Payne finished ninth overall in Class 6A with 69 points.
Kuhn won by fall against Baldwin County’s Braiden Williams in Championship Round 1 and lost by fall to Helena’s Nathan Dunaway in the quarterfinal. Kuhn defeated Chelsea’s Hakeem Stanford by a 2-1 decision in Consolation Round 2 and lost to Shades Valley’s Kane Myers by an 11-7 decision in Consolation Round 3.
Northview’s Jonathan Medeiros defeated Miguel by a 6-5 decision in Championship Round 1. Miguel won by fall against Homewood’s Joe Galvan in Consolation Round 1 and lost by a 6-2 decision to Gardendale’s Alex Webb in Consolation Round 2.
McAdory’s Donald Phillips won by sudden victory against Blalock in Championship Round 1. Blalock notched a win by fall against Daphne’s Cameron Holder in the first consolation round, before defeating Pell City’s Mason Shell by fall in the second consolation round. Blalock won by fall against Columbia's Tyrique Simms in Consolation Round 3, before earning an 11-1 win by major decision against Phillips in the consolation semifinals. Kyler Adams of Wetumpka won by a 5-3 decision against Blalock in the third-place match.
Clay-Chalkville’s Jordyn Johnson won by a 6-2 decision against Dawson Williams in a fifth-place match.
Gardendale finished as the 6A state champion with 175.5 points. Benjamin Russell was the state runner-up with 134.5 points, and Oxford placed third with 109.5 points.
