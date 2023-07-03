DeKalb County squads produced strong debuts in 2022

Editor’s note: As the summer sizzles along and the 2023 high school football season approaches in August, the Times-Journal looks back on some of the most memorable games and performances from DeKalb County football teams that electrified the crowds in and around the county across the 2022 season with the Times-Journal Summer Blitz. In this first edition, the Times-Journal relives some notable season-opening games.
Fort Payne beats rival Scottsboro for 4th straight series win
Fort Payne’s defense was something special last season.
The defensive showcase began with a season debut against longtime rival Scottsboro on Aug. 19.
The defense flexed on Scottsboro throughout the night, while the offense sparked some big plays en route to a 20-6 victory — Fort Payne’s fourth series win in a row — at Trammell Stadium.
“We have a lot of respect for (Scottsboro),” Fort Payne head coach Chris Elmore said after the win, “but when I was a little kid, running around on this field as a ball boy, this was a big game. And as long as I’m blessed to be the coach here, we’re going to make it a big game every year.”
Alex Akins rushed for two scores, accounting for both of Fort Payne’s first-half touchdowns for a 13-0 halftime advantage. His first scoring run capped the game’s opening 15-play, 69-yard drive.
Jake Barnes hit Skyler Cody for an 8-yard pickup, and Akins added a 5-yard run on third down to reach Scottsboro’s 14-yard line.
After a 5-yard penalty on first-and-goal from the 2, Bennett Blanks took a handoff left for 3 yards, setting up Akins’ 4-yard plunge up the middle.
Fort Payne faked the ensuing extra-point kick attempt, opting for a Dax Varnadore run to the left side. Scottsboro stopped him short of the end zone and the score remained 6-0 with 6:12 remaining in the first period.
Fort Payne scored again on its fifth series of the half behind an 11-play, 61-yard drive with 1:56 to play.
Barnes had two key runs on the drive: 11 yards and another for 19 yards to keep the offense moving on a third-and-13 play from Fort Payne’s 47.
Kaden Dubose muscled his way for 9 tough yards to Scottsboro’s 13, before Barnes gained 6 yards on a carry to the left side. Akins capped the series with a 7-yard scoring run up the middle.
In the third quarter, Fort Payne pulled ahead 20-0 on a 21-yard scoring run to the left side by Dubose.
Barnes found Nolan Fowler floating on the left side, and Fowler used screens to run for a 58-yard gain, setting up Dubose’s TD with 8:35 to go in the period.
Fort Payne’s defense confined Scottsboro’s offense on its own side of the field until midway through the third. The drive ended with a fumble, and Fort Payne’s offense returned to the field with 5:27 on the clock.
“I couldn’t be any more proud of our defensive coaches and players,” Elmore said. “It’s so hard to get ready for that offense in a week.”
After starters were removed from the game, Scottsboro avoided the shutout by slipping in a 1-yard score with 2 seconds on the clock, courtesy of a Porter Mitchem run.
Fort Payne improved its record in the rivalry series to 54-31-3, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
No. 1 Red Devils debut with big win vs. Bulldogs
Class 2A, No. 1 Fyffe opened its regular season with a dominating 34-6 win against Geraldine at Coolidge-Isbell Field on Aug. 26. The victory avenged the 2021 loss to the Bulldogs, which snapped Fyffe’s 51-game winning streak.
The 2022 win was the 323rd of Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield’s career. He’s the winningest football coach in DeKalb County and Sand Mountain history.
Sophomore running back Logan Anderson rushed 24 times for 186 yards and four touchdowns for the Red Devils, and new starting quarterback Blake Dobbins, who is also a sophomore, added a rushing score. On special teams, Anderson blocked a punt for a safety.
Fyffe’s defense limited Geraldine to negative yardage in the first half, and it maintained constant pressure on Bulldogs junior quarterback Jonathan Colvin. Evan Chandler, Brodie Hicks, Levi O’Connor, Brody Blackwell and Tucker Wilks each recorded a sack for the Red Devils.
Owen Blackwell contributed an interception and Kaden Sharp had a fumble recovery for Fyffe.
Fyffe fumbled on the game’s opening snap, and Geraldine’s Joe Garcia recovered at the Red Devils’ 27-yard line. But two plays later, Owen Blackwell made a leaping interception at his 10 with 10:43 left in the first quarter.
Following a holding penalty, Geraldine punted from its 3 on its next possession. Anderson dashed across the line untouched and blocked the kick out of the end zone, making it 2-0 with 4:28 remaining.
Fyffe scored the game’s initial touchdown by marching 75 yards in eight plays on its last drive of the first half. Anderson carried five times, including the final 16 for the score with 1:11 left in the second period. A high snap foiled the extra point, leaving the score 8-0.
Less than 2 minutes into the third quarter, the Red Devils mishandled a punt and Geraldine recovered at the Fyffe 35. Colvin zipped a 34-yard pass to Cody Satterfield on the next snap, setting up a first-and-goal at the 1. Colvin punched it in from there at the 9:45 mark, cutting it to 8-6.
Fyffe’s Ryder Gipson tackled Colvin to stop Geraldine’s 2-point conversion attempt.
The Red Devils responded with a 14-play, 80-yard scoring drive capped by Anderson’s 4-yard TD run. Yahir Balcazar’s extra point made it 15-6 with 2:24 to go in the third.
Brody Blackwell sacked Colvin for a 9-yard loss on a fourth-and-4 play, giving Fyffe possession at its 48. On the next play, Anderson burst through the line and raced 52 yards to the end zone with 35 seconds remaining. Geraldine’s Carlos Mann blocked the point-after.
On their next series, the Red Devils covered 77 yards in just four plays. Brodie Hicks ripped off a 43-yard gain on the first play, and Anderson finished the drive with a 16-yard touchdown run to extend Fyffe’s advantage to 27-6 with 9:40 left in the game. A bad snap again foiled the PAT.
Wilks’ sack forced a fumble that Sharp recovered at Geraldine’s 27 with 8:23 remaining. Three plays later, Dobbins broke free up the middle and ran 17 yards for a TD. Balcazar’s kick made it 34-6 with 7:24 left.
Fyffe collected 17 first downs to Geraldine’s four. The Red Devils outgained the Bulldogs 362-47.
Hicks finished with 18 carries for 137 yards.
Sylvania knocks off No. 9 Saks
Sylvania got its season kicked off in style by defeating No. 9 Saks, 19-6, in the Rams’ season opener on Aug. 26.
The Rams dominated the first half but needed clutch plays on defense to seal the win in the second half. Head coach Tyler Vann said that’s the mentality this year’s team has.
“That’s our identity as a football team and a culture,” Vann said. “When our back is up against the wall that’s when we are going to step up and play.”
Sylvania finished with 406 yards of total offense and 223 yards rushing led by running back Braiden Thomas who had 139 yards on 22 carries.
Sylvania took the opening kickoff and drove 90-yards in 10 plays for the first score. Roman McKeehan capped the drive off with a 28-yard touchdown catch on a screen pass from quarterback Jaxon Smith. The extra-point attempt failed and Sylvania led 6-0.
The Rams followed that up with two more touchdowns on the next two drives.
Zach Anderson scored on a 5-yard run. Conner Andrade added the extra point. Smith then threw his second touchdown of the first half to Josh Scott. The extra point failed and Sylvania led 19-0 with 9:05 left in the first half.
Saks picked up its first first down of the game with 6:37 left in the second quarter. The Wildcats then drove inside the five but were stopped by the Sylvania defense on fourth-and-2 with 25 seconds left in the first half.
Sylvania had multiple opportunities to score in the second half but penalties and a missed field goal prevented the Rams from adding points.
Saks’ offense got fired up in the fourth quarter. Gavin Doss got the Wildcats on the board with a 60-yard touchdown pass to Trent Hopkins with 8:09 left in the game. The extra point failed and Sylvania held onto a 19-6 lead.
Saks then held Sylvania on its next possession but a 50-yard punt from Drenon Townsel pinned the Wildcats inside their own 5-yard line.
However, two plays later Doss connected with Hopkins for a 56-yard completion to put Saks in scoring position. But once again the Rams’ defense held.
Saks got one more chance to score but Sylvania got another stop with 5.8 seconds remaining to seal the win.
Aiden Parham finished with 67 yards rushing and an 18-yard reception. Smith went 10-for-20 for 183 yards and two touchdown passes. McKeehan had three catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns.
