Quick Hits: Collinsville High honoring longtime softball coach

Collinsville High School’s softball field will be named in honor of longtime head coach James Coker.
The DeKalb County Board of Education approved a proposal from the Collinsville community to name the softball field at the school in Coker’s honor during its Tuesday night meeting.
“That man has done so much and he didn’t ask to be recognized,” DeKalb County Vice Chairman Robert Elliott said of Coker. “He has always been there and it’s remarkable the work that he has done. I think it’s a wonderful thing that they have honored him with this because he is the very reason they have this.”
Said DeKalb County Board of Education Chairman Randy Peppers: “It’s well deserved. The work he does for that community, for sports and the kids, it’s not for his own recognition. He does a tremendous amount for that community and the kids. It’s amazing to see. I am proud of him and all his accomplishments.”
Collinsville hosting parent night
Parents of Collinsville High School football, baseball and cheerleading participants are asked to attend a parent night at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 at Chad Hawkins Stadium.
Following the parent meeting, the football team will have a practice open to the public.
Baseball festival invites Collinsville native
The Perfect Game baseball scouting service invited Collinsville native Gavin Lang to the second annual 12U Select Baseball Festival on Sunday, Aug. 15 at TOP Chops East Cobb Complex in Marietta, Ga.
Mobile native Andrew Bennett also earned an invite to the festival.
While in Atlanta, the players will participate in a series of baseball related activities. In the weeks leading up to the event, players will have the opportunity to participate in a fundraising effort to help support Slater Elementary through the Perfect Game Cares Foundation’s Grow the Game Fund, which seeks to remove economic barriers that stand between kids in underserved communities and their chance to play baseball and softball.
Times-Journal staff writer Cinthia Rico contributed to this report.
