The 2019-2020 Williams Avenue Cross Country and the Fort Payne Middle School Cross Country Teams placed first across the board at the 6th Annual DeKalb County Youth Trail Run that was held at the Fort Payne High School Stadium.
THIRD GRADE
Girls
Ivy Kinsley
Ally Chadwick
Ryley Smith
Sara Gonder
Rebeca Lopez
Miley Cruz
Annie Gilbert
Alexa Gonzalez
Kirby Tinker
Charleigh Orr
Boys
Remington Willingham
Gaspar Sebastian
Brady Patton
Luke Byrd
Cline Horton
Abraam Fransisco
Bradley Morales
Micah Washington
Sam Chambers
Joshua Gallegos
FOURTH GRADE
Girls
Kailey Cameron
Arianna Ignacio
Ellie Cyrus
Kaelyn Anthony
Alonna Baumgartner
Sarah Morgan
Aubrey Baker
Alyssa Brown
Morgan Galloway
Ava Jett
Boys
Adrian Vega Robles
Hudson Haas
Zair Ovalle
Derek Shi
Cooper Buffington
Alejandro Pascual
Joseph Domingo
Landon Elkins
Brandon Jeronimo Diaz
Jayden Sayre
FIFTH GRADE
Girls
Isabel Reyes
Lydia Vernadore
Kyndal Huges
Audrey Pacini
Daniela Contreras
Noor Angel
Ciana Chaney
Irelynn Walsh
Natalie Pesina
Boys
Ross Smith
Grant Eberhart
Landon Chadwick
Abraham Antonio
Will Barksdale
Brayden Dobbs
Luis Jacinto
Noel Jerenimo
Eli Goggans
SIXTH GRADE
Girls
Madison Nix
Sara Boatwright
Yuridia Saenz
Reese McCurdy
Glendy Juarez
Suleyly Lopez
Andrea Marcos
Carly Cash
Ingri Marcos
Boys
JP Groat
Hayden Chambers
Samuel Campero
Leo Campero
Ryker Shankles
Alex Crow
Edy Felipe
Owen Billy
Preston Ledford
