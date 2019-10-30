The 2019-2020 Williams Avenue Cross Country and the Fort Payne Middle School Cross Country Teams placed first across the board at the 6th Annual DeKalb County Youth Trail Run that was held at the Fort Payne High School Stadium.

THIRD GRADE

Girls

Ivy Kinsley

Ally Chadwick

Ryley Smith

Sara Gonder

Rebeca Lopez

Miley Cruz

Annie Gilbert

Alexa Gonzalez

Kirby Tinker

Charleigh Orr

Boys

Remington Willingham

Gaspar Sebastian

Brady Patton

Luke Byrd

Cline Horton

Abraam Fransisco

Bradley Morales

Micah Washington

Sam Chambers

Joshua Gallegos

FOURTH GRADE

Girls

Kailey Cameron

Arianna Ignacio

Ellie Cyrus

Kaelyn Anthony

Alonna Baumgartner

Sarah Morgan

Aubrey Baker

Alyssa Brown

Morgan Galloway

Ava Jett

Boys

Adrian Vega Robles

Hudson Haas

Zair Ovalle

Derek Shi

Cooper Buffington

Alejandro Pascual

Joseph Domingo

Landon Elkins

Brandon Jeronimo Diaz

Jayden Sayre

FIFTH GRADE

Girls

Isabel Reyes

Lydia Vernadore

Kyndal Huges

Audrey Pacini

Daniela Contreras

Noor Angel

Ciana Chaney

Irelynn Walsh

Natalie Pesina

Boys

Ross Smith

Grant Eberhart

Landon Chadwick

Abraham Antonio

Will Barksdale

Brayden Dobbs

Luis Jacinto

Noel Jerenimo

Eli Goggans

SIXTH GRADE

Girls

Madison Nix

Sara Boatwright

Yuridia Saenz

Reese McCurdy

Glendy Juarez

Suleyly Lopez

Andrea Marcos

Carly Cash

Ingri Marcos

Boys

JP Groat

Hayden Chambers

Samuel Campero

Leo Campero

Ryker Shankles

Alex Crow

Edy Felipe

Owen Billy

Preston Ledford

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.