Kaleigh Carson finished with 24 points and Savannah Seals scored 22 points to help lift the No. 4 Ider Hornets past the No. 5 Geraldine Bulldogs 70-54 in the first round of the DeKalb County Tournament on Tuesday night.
The Hornets (17-7) play top-seeded Plainview at 6 p.m. Thursday at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum. Plainview advanced by defeating No. 8 Valley Head 90-28 on Monday.
In an up-tempo contest that relied heavily on transition play and 3-point shooting, Geraldine held a 36-33 halftime edge before the Hornets overtook the lead for good in the third quarter.
Carson made her third 3-pointer of the period with 3 minutes remaining to put Ider in front by seven. She quickly added another trey to make it an eight-point gap. She sank a 2-point basket to give Ider a 10-point lead with a minute left in the third.
The Hornets began the fourth with a 51-44 advantage.
Geraldine’s Joanna Hammett fouled out of the game with 3:48 to play in regulation and Makinley Traylor sank two free throws to extend Ider’s lead to eight.
Seals scored a corner 3-pointer with 3:15 on the clock to make it 62-48 and put the game out of reach.
Gracey Johnson led the Bulldogs with 14 points, Carlie Johnson scored 12 points and Chloe Murdock chipped in eight points.
