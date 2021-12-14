Late-game defense propels Wildcats past Warriors

When Fort Payne needed a defensive stop late in the fourth quarter, the team delivered.
Brylan Gray had a game-high 20 points, Graidin Haas added 11 points and the Wildcats defended well against Cherokee County in the last 2 minutes to secure a 45-40 victory at Fort Payne High School on Friday night.
“I was particularly proud of the girls for playing four quarters, even though we didn’t think it was our best game,” Wildcats head coach Steve Sparks said. “We missed some shots that we normally make and had a few turnovers, but we were proud of the effort for battling for four quarters.”
Abby Boatwright made two foul shots with 1:54 to play to push the Wildcats (9-3) into a 43-36 lead. Cherokee’s Audrey Green (11 points) put in a layup off a steal to narrow the gap to 43-40 with 38 seconds left, before Gray made two free throws with 34 seconds to play, stole the ball and ran an additional 4 seconds off the game clock before drawing a foul.
By the time the Warriors (4-2) fouled Gray, 4.1 seconds remained on the clock.
“Cherokee County is a good basketball team. They have five girls who can handle the basketball and shoot 3s, so I was pleased with the defense in the end,” Sparks said.
The win was Fort Payne’s third in a row after notching a 2-0 Class 6A, Area 15 record with victories against Scottsboro and Arab, respectively.
The Wildcats led 12-7 at the end of the opening period and 23-20 at intermission.
Cherokee took its only lead midway through the third quarter when Carson Coley made two free throws. The lead lasted 1 minute, 41 seconds before Haas crossed over a defender and drove in for the go-ahead layup and a 27-26 Fort Payne advantage.
The offensive tandem of Gray and Haas worked well for the Wildcats in the period, as they each took turns handling the ball and setting up the offense with scoring opportunities.
“Brylan and Graidin are solid players for us and they have to do a lot,” Sparks said. “They have to handle the ball, score some points and defend. They have to show up every night.”
Additionally, Lydia Crane was tasked with defending Green all night and limited her to 11 points.
“Lydia Crane always defends the other team’s best player. She didn’t score tonight, but she played 32 minutes of defense on their best player,” Sparks said. “...Anna Kate (Akins) was good defensively, Libby (Redden) came off the bench and had nine points, Abby made a 3, Sydney (Hickman) made a 3, so it was a good team effort for us.”
