The final result wasn’t what the Fort Payne Wildcats hoped for, but after months of anticipation, they made their debut on their new turf field Friday.
Fort Payne mustered five hits in a 9-5 loss in Game 2, suffering a sweep in its best-of-three series against rival Scottsboro.
Fort Payne dropped to 3-13 overall and 0-2 in area play, as Scottsboro improved to 8-7 and 2-0.
Will Green doubled and drove in two runs, Connor Cash added two hits with an RBI, Nolan Fowler plated two runs with an RBI and Ricky Adame scored a run with an RBI for Fort Payne. Cooper Harcrow drove in a run, and Dax Varnadore and Jake Barnes each plated a run.
Dalton Gray surrendered five runs on one hit while striking out three and walking five in three innings of the start for Fort Payne.
Scottsboro pulled ahead 3-1 in the opening inning and added another three-run burst in the fourth inning to lead 8-1, before Fort Payne pushed across four runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Trey Cooper finished with a double and drove in a run for Scottsboro, while striking out seven, walking two and allowing five runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings of his start on the mound.
Scottsboro tallied eight hits and seven RBIs. Ty Blankenship drove in three runs on two hits, Collin Perkins plated two runs on two hits with an RBI, Waylon Farr contributed three runs with an RBI and Will Jones plated two runs.
Fort Payne hosts its annual Wildcat Classic, beginning Wednesday. Area teams are set to compete over three days. All games are scheduled to be played at Fort Payne High School.
Here’s the tournament schedule, which is subject to change:
Wednesday
Fort Payne vs. Section, 9 a.m.
Fort Payne vs. Fyffe, 11:30 a.m.
Ider vs. Sylvania, 2 p.m.
Section vs. Plainview, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Payne (JV) vs. Plainview (JV), 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Fort Payne vs. Plainview, 9 a.m.
Plainview vs. Ider, 11:15 a.m.
Glencoe vs. Fyffe, 1:30 p.m.
Glencoe (JV) vs. Plainview (JV), 3:45 p.m.
Glencoe (JV) vs. Fort Payne (JV), 5:15 p.m.
Section vs. Sylvania, 7 p.m.
Friday
Fort Payne vs. Glencoe, 10 a.m.
Glencoe vs. Plainview, 12:15 p.m.
Fort Payne (JV) vs. Lincoln County (Tenn.) (JV), 2:30 p.m.
Fort Payne vs. Lincoln County (Tenn.), 4:30 p.m.
