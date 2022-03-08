Stolp nets PK, Fort Payne boys fall to Mountain Brook

Kai Stolp scored a penalty kick as the Fort Payne boys soccer team finished with just four shots on goal in a 2-1 loss against Mountain Brook on Saturday.
The Wildcats dropped to 6-3-1 overall, as visiting Mountain Brook had 21 shots on goal.
Stolp scored at the 17:40 mark of the opening half, before Joseph Armstrong put a tying solo goal in the back of the net at 22:09. Jack Heaps added a go-ahead solo goal at 37:52 for the Spartans, just before intermission.
Stolp’s penalty kick was Fort Payne’s only on-goal shot of the first half. All three of the Wildcats’ second-half shots on goal begged for an equalizer but never delivered.
