When Ider had trouble defending opposing run games last season, head coach Chad Grant took that personally.
The Hornets emphasized improving their run defense this summer and made some adjustments in order to do so.
“We’ve spent a lot of time on defense because we didn’t stop many people very well last year,” said Grant, who begins his third season at his alma mater. “We couldn’t stop the run and that’s something that I kind of take personally as a coach. When it comes down to it, it falls on me.”
The Hornets’ defense will tune-up for the regular season with a preseason game against Crossville at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at Crossville Memorial Stadium.
Ider was unable to replace its Week 0 game after Crossville notified all of its 2023 opponents that it would not field a varsity team this season due to a lack of participation. The Hornets will have an open week instead of playing a game and will begin regular-season play at Asbury at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.
The 2022 season got off to a positive start for the Hornets. They went 2-0 before early injuries forced some younger players to jump into action before they were ready.
“Last year, we had to put some kids in positions where they really weren’t designed to play,” Grant said. “A lot of them might’ve started out as a safety and then they had to step down and play as an outside linebacker. That’s a little bit different.
“We don’t have a whole lot of depth, but I feel good about how we have guys ready to go out there and play.”
Ider’s defense surrendered an average of 32 points per game last year. The lack of experience led the team to an eight-game losing skid and miss the AHSAA state postseason.
Austin Cross, a returning senior who plays as a slot receiver on offense and in the secondary on defense, said last season’s injury shuffle really took a toll, but was also a learning experience for the upcoming season.
“We’ve done a lot of conditioning, we’ve worked and I really think that’s what it’s about,” he said. “We’re coming into the season fired up.
“I’m more comfortable playing now than I’ve ever been. Everybody works so hard. We all play for each other, not for ourselves. I feel like we’re a really selfless team and that helps us out a lot.”
With a clean slate and a fresh start, the Hornets have eight returning starters on offense and defense, along with nine senior players.
“For a lot of our guys, last year was their first year playing varsity football,” Grant said. “They’d played football before but they came out and wanted to be a part of our program. Because of early injuries last year, we had to throw them in the fire before they were actually ready.
“Now they have a ton of experience from playing last year and they understand what it takes on Friday nights. I’m really excited about them.”
In an effort to thwart injuries, Grant said Ider changed its summer workout program, placing a heavy value on conditioning work. The summer included 7-on-7 passing workouts but no organized team activities which included linemen. Grant said limiting the competition of linemen was all toward an effort to keep them healthy.
“We usually average 25-26 kids, so most of ours have to play both ways, and we’ve really put an emphasis on conditioning this summer, making sure that we’re ready to go,” the coach said. “I’m a firm believer that the better condition you’re in, it keeps you from a lot of injuries.
“...We have a lot of guys who are in the best shape they’ve ever been in their lives; they’ll tell you that. They’re stronger, better conditioned and I really feel good about that.”
Where the Hornets lack in experience this season, they’ll look to make up for it in size.
“We have a lot of big boys up front,” Grant said. “We have some skill guys who are pretty good. We’re going to try to get the ball out in space a little bit, but we’re also going to line up and do our best to run at you.
“We’ve done a lot of different conditioning drills. They love pushing tires and flipping tires, pushing a sled. They love it — don’t let them lie to you and tell you they hate it.
“I don’t care who you are. At any level of football it starts up front, offensively and defensively. We have some guys who are going to have to step up. We’ve had a few position changes to get kids in the best opportunities to not only be successful for them but to also help our team.”
