Marie Woodall had 21 points and nine steals and the Fyffe girls made eight 3-pointers in the second half to beat Boaz 63-43 and win the Don Webb Sr. Classic consolation title in Scottsboro on Saturday.
After taking a 24-19 lead into halftime, the Red Devils (11-4) heated up from beyond the arc. They hit 8 of 10 3-pointers in the second half, while outscoring Boaz 39-24.
Maggie Woodall scored 13 points, Madison Myers added 12 points and Alexia Barber had eight points and 11 rebounds for Fyffe.
Katie Long led Boaz with 13 points and Taylor Rutledge chipped in seven points and five rebounds.
The Red Devils advanced to the consolation title game after defeating Madison County 71-62.
Myers led all Fyffe scorers with 16 points, with Marie Woodall scoring 14 points and Barber adding 10 points and eight rebounds. Anabelle Taylor had nine points and 10 rebounds.
Sidney Cox scored a game-high 28 points for Madison County, and Lainey Yearta had 11 points.
The Red Devils widened the scoring margin with a 29-point second-quarter outburst. They took a 43-32 lead into intermission and held on for the win, despite being outscored 30-27 in the second half.
Fyffe lost to Guntersville 53-52 in the opening round of the tournament.
Taylor scored 18 points and Maggie Woodall had 12 points for the Red Devils, but Guntersville won the rebound battle 45-24, including hauling in 17 offensive rebounds.
Tazi Harris paced the Wildcats with 17 points and 14 rebounds, Abigal Gaston had 16 points and seven rebounds and Olivia Vandergrift scored 12 points.
Fyffe hosts Cherokee County for a varsity doubleheader Friday, starting at 6 p.m.
