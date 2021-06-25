Collinsville High School hosts an elementary basketball skills camp at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium, beginning Tuesday.
Collinsville basketball coaches and players will be on-hand conducting the camp designed for athletes in grades 1-6. The camp will span Tuesday and Wednesday with instruction running from 9 a.m.-noon both days.
Registration fee is $30. Checks should be payable to Collinsville School. Students from all local schools are invited to attend. Registration will be open on Tuesday morning, beginning at 8:15.
Instruction will include passing, shooting, ball-handling and defensive positioning. There will be a variety of competitions and scrimmages as numbers allow.
For more information, contact varsity basketball head coach Jon Tidmore (jttidmore@dekalbk12.org). Registration can also be completed on Collinsville High School’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/collinsvilleschool
Fyffe youth softball camp
The Fyffe softball program will host a youth summer camp for elementary student-athletes in July.
Those in grades 1-6 are invited to attend the instructional camp, scheduled for 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 26 at Fyffe’s softball field.
Cost is $45 per camper and a registration link can be found on the Fyffe High School’s softball Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/fyffesoftball
The camp is not specific to Fyffe students. For questions, email fyffehssoftball@gmail.com.
Wiffle ball tournament
A wiffle ball tournament benefiting Court Appointed Special Advocates of North Sand Mountain (CASA) and the Fyffe softball program is coming in July.
The inaugural Base Hit to Benefit Wiffle Ball Tournament is scheduled for July 17 at Fyffe High School’s softball field. First pitch is slated for 8:30 a.m.
CASA volunteers are trained to help abused and neglected children.
Wiffle ball teams are being comprised of a maximum of eight players and a minimum of five players. Cost is $100 for adults and $75 for players under age 18.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office will be represented in the tournament. Registration link can be found on the Base Hit to Benefit Wiffle Ball Tournament’s Facebook page.
Golf tournament for Fyffe softball, baseball teams
Eagle’s Nest Golf Course at Lake Guntersville State Park will host a golf tournament in support of the Fyffe High School softball and baseball teams Saturday morning.
The tournament will be a three-person scramble with a $300-per-team entry fee. Esch player will receive a bucket of range balls and two mulligans.
Registration will be at 7:30 a.m. and tee time is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday. To enter, call John Fowler at 256-899-9119.
Prize money is based on a 24-team field. The winning team will receive $1,000, second place receives $800, $600 for third place and $300 for fourth place.
Prizes will also be awarded for the longest drive winner and closest-to-the-pin winner.
