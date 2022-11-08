Following the conclusion of the 2022 Alabama Christian Athletic Associations’ Christian Football Association Eight-Man Football season, five Cornerstone Christian Academy players received ACAA/CFA Eight-Man Football All-Conference acclaim.
For Cornerstone, defensive lineman Henry Harrison, running back Tristan Johnson and offensive lineman Brody Barksdale were voted to the all-conference team by conference coaches, along with place kicker Jess Nelson and punter Jake Nelson.
