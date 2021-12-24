No. 2 Plainview finishes as SMT runner-up to No. 1 Pisgah

No. 2-seeded Plainview had chances to take a lead against top-seeded Pisgah inside the last 3 minutes of the Sand Mountain Tournament final, but cold shooting, combined with the Eagles’ free-throw shooting and stout defense were too much to overcome.
Saydi Jackson scored 25 points and 13 rebounds, and Lauren Jimmerson added 13 points and six rebounds in the Bears’ 71-64 runner-up finish to powerhouse Pisgah in Higdon on Thursday night.
“To beat a team like Pisgah you’re going to have to shoot the ball well,” Plainview head coach Luke Griggs said. “I thought we had a lot of momentum, but they ended up answering, that’s what good teams do. [Pisgah] coach (Carey Ellison) does an unbelievable job. So we knew it was going to be tough coming into the game.”
Pisgah’s Molly Heard broke the girls’ SMT scoring record with 42 points and was named tournament MVP. The previous scoring record was 39 points, held by Pisgah's Whitney Ballard.
The bulk of Heard’s scoring was done within six feet of the basket. She produced 30 points by halftime, mostly from drives to the basket and being on the receiving end of outlet passes for open layups. Of her 42 points, she only shot one 3-point basket. From the foul line, she shot 11 of 12.
“I told the girls going into the game that we’re not going to face guard (Heard), we’re going to guard her as a team,” Griggs said. “It apparently didn’t work and that’s my fault. We face guarded her in the second half and got a better result, so that’s on me. But she’s an unbelievable basketball player.”
On the defensive side, Heard caused disruption as the lead of Pisgah’s full-court defense, involved in thwarting many of Plainview’s attempts to push the ball across midcourt. The Bears (11-4) committed 26 turnovers by game’s end, but also forced Pisgah into 20 turnovers.
“With Molly on the front of that press, she’s probably had 12 or 15 tipped passes today,” Griggs said. “We knew if we could get the ball to halfcourt we would have a chance, but once again, that’s easier said than done with Molly Heard at the front of the press.”
Despite some struggles against the Eagles’ defensive pressure, Plainview stayed within reach of Pisgah’s lead throughout the night.
After trailing 47-37 at halftime, a 5-1 scoring spurt helped pull the Bears within two points of the lead with 2:19 left in the third. Mylie Butler, who finished with eight points, scored a teardrop layup and made two foul shots, Jackson scored a putback layup and Ali Price assisted Hannah Regula with a 3-pointer, before Regula dished to Jimmerson for a layup during the frame.
Kallie Tinker sank a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left in the period to give the Eagles (12-2) a 57-50 advantage leading into the fourth.
Plainview trailed by as many as 10 points in the final period. The 10-point deficit came with 4:35 to play after Karlee Holcomb drove to the basket for a layup.
Back-to-back steals by Price helped bring the Bears within 65-62 at the 2:34 mark. Price stole a pass and pushed the ball ahead to Jackson for a layup before forcing another Pisgah turnover and scoring an unassisted layup.
With 1:10 remaining, Plainview was forced to foul. Pisgah’s Campbell Barron made 4 of 6 free-throw attempts in the closing minute to allow the Eagles to escape with the program’s 15 SMT championship.
Griggs said keeping pace with a championship program like Pisgah is a good sign for the state of Plainview’s program.
“I’m pleased with where we are. We’re getting better and better every year,” he said. “Two years ago (Pisgah) running-clocked us every time they played us, so this is really the first time we’ve given them a good game. So things are heading in the right direction and hopefully we can continue to improve.”
Jackson and Jimmerson made the all-tournament team, along with Sylvania’s Anna Farmer, Fyffe’s Emma Twilley, Ider’s Makinley Traylor and Savannah Seals and Geraldine’s Gracey Johnson and Sara Smith.
