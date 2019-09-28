Wildcats' last-second comeback stalled by Etowah

Class 5A’s No. 4-ranked Etowah Blue Devils handed the Fort Payne Wildcats their first loss of the 2019 season Friday night at home.
The Wildcats nearly overcame a slow first half to stun the Blue Devils late in the game, but came up short in the final minutes.
The game was delayed nearly three hours by lighting delays and the clock wouldn’t run its final seconds until after midnight.
The ‘Cats best drive of the first half came on their opening possession when lead tailback Hunter Love drove his offense into scoring range on a pair of big gains on the ground.
Those carries helped set up an Alex McPherson field goal, which he made, to put the Wildcats up 3-0 early.
Fort Payne then stopped Etowah’s first drive near midfield, but ended on scoring on defense shortly after when Ollie Finch intercepted a Fort Payne pass and returned it back for a touchdown to make the score 6-3 with 5:20 left in the first.
The ‘Cats started their next drive with a 25-yard pickup by Love, but fumbled the ball away deep in Etowah territory.
The Blue Devils capitalized by marching 79 yards on eight plays and scored on an 8-yard run by Martavious Davis to make the lead 13-3.
The Wildcats’ next possession ended in another interception and Etowah looked like they were starting to run away with the game when they scored three plays later on a 33-yard touchdown run by Trent Davis, which made the score 19-3 with 10:15 left in the half.
The Wildcats drove into Blue Devil territory and eventually set up McPherson for a 52-yard field goal, but on a rainy night his kick came up short and left the score at 19-3 at the break.
Fort Payne’s defense forced a turnover on downs to start the second half when Etowah decided to go for it on fourth down near midfield.
The Wildcats then carried that momentum to their offense and marched 61 yards on 12 plays on a drive that Love finished with a touchdown run from four yards out. The ‘Cats then punched in a 2-point conversion to make the score 19-11 with 4:40 to go in the third.
Fort Payne’s defense then came up with another quick stop, but their following drive stalled near midfield. McPherson’s punt then pinned the Blue Devils inside their own 10.
Two plays later, Fort Payne’s defense came up big again when a backwards screen pass was dropped by Etowah. The Wildcats scooped the ball up at the goal line for a surprising defensive score that put Fort Payne just another 2-point conversion away from tying the game. The Wildcats came up short on that conversion attempt though and left the score at 19-17 at the start of the fourth.
Both teams traded punts before Etowah went up by two scores again on a 75-yard drive that ended on a 25-yard touchdown run by Markavious Davis, which made the score 26-17 with 2:16 left to play.
Fort Payne drove into scoring range before sending McPherson out for a 42-yard field goal. McPherson nailed his kick and then got the ball back for his offense when Darwin Camp recovered the following onside kick.
With a few chances to throw a Hail Mary from midfield, Etowah’s defense rejected the ‘Cats late comeback attempt and intercepted Fort Payne’s last lob downfield to end the game.
The Wildcats travel to Lee-Huntsville next week while Etowah plays at Pell City.
