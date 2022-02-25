Plainview’s Word inks softball scholarship with Northwest Florida State College

Plainview senior Tessa Word signed a softball scholarship with Northwest Florida State College on Wednesday.
Word, the reigning AHSAA Class 3A Player of the Year and DeKalb County MVP, helped Plainview’s softball program win its first state championship last year. Northwest Florida, located in Niceville, Fla., competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
At Choccolocco Park in Oxford last May, Plainview defeated Prattville Christian Academy 13-4 in Game 1, forcing a decisive second game in which the Bears romped to a 13-0 victory in five innings to clinch the 3A title just after midnight.
Plainview climbed out of the elimination bracket at the state tournament to finish as 3A’s best with a 43-8-1 overall record.
