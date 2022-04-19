Lennon Ibsen recorded a 12-foot, 8-inch pole vaulting mark in the inaugural King of the East, winning the event and setting a new Fort Payne High School girls record at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Saturday.

Ibsen’s previous school vaulting record was 12-6, set at Arab High School’s Friday “Knight” Invitational last month. At Oxford, Ibsen also notched first-place finishes in the triple jump (36-4.5), the long jump (16-4.75) and a seventh-place finish running a leg of the 4x100-meter relay with teammates Ruthie Jones, Sophia Trammell and Lydie Varnadore.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Anahi Barboza, Madison Wright, Reese McCurdy and Abigail Vega won, clocking in at 10:25.75.

Varnadore had first-place finishes in the 100-meter hurdles (16.77), the high jump (4-10) and was second in the 300-meter hurdles (49.85).

Barboza won the 800-meter run (2:28.25) and was third in the 1600-meter run (5:38.21). Maddie Jackson placed second in the 1600-meter run (5:37.44) and third in the 800-meter run (2:34.18). Vega was second in the 800-meter run (2:32.22), and Bella Weaver placed second in the javelin throw (97-3).

On the boys’ side, Patrick Sherrill won the 400-meter dash (51.15), Skyler Cody was first in the 110-meter hurdles (15.38) and Malik Turner finished first in the high jump (6-4).

The 4x100-meter relay team of Cody, Turner, Sherrill and Kobe King placed third.

Fort Payne’s results at Oxford:

GIRLS

100-meter dash

Sophia Trammell, 13th, 13.79

Arianna Johnson, 20th, 14.08

200-meter dash

Sophia Trammell, 16th, 29.90

400-meter dash

Ruthie Jones, third, 1:01.93

Kinsley Worthey, seventh, 1:04.75

Madison Wright, ninth, 1:05.77

Mollie Sanderson, 10th, 1:06.31

800-meter run

Anahi Barboza, first, 2:28.25

Abigail Vega, second, 2:32.22

Maddie Jackson, third, 2:34.18

1600-meter run

Maddie Jackson, second, 5:37.44

Anahi Barboza, third, 5:38.21

Reese McCurdy, fifth, 6:10.71

3200-meter run

Kyndal Hughes, fifth, 12:17.88

100-meter hurdles

Lydie Varnadore, first, 16.77

300-meter hurdles

Lydie Varnadore, second, 49.85

4x100-meter relay

(Ruthie Jones, Lennon Ibsen, Sophia Trammell, Lydie Varnadore), seventh, 52.71

4x400-meter relay

(Ruthie Jones, Maddie Jackson, Madison Wright, Kinsley Worthey), third, 4:21.59

4x800-meter relay

(Anahi Barboza, Madison Wright, Reese McCurdy, Abigail Vega), first, 10:25.75

High Jump

Lydie Varnadore, first, 4-10

Long Jump

Lennon Ibsen, first, 16-4.75

Triple Jump

Lennon Ibsen, first, 36-4.5

Arianna Johnson, seventh, 30-11

Pole Vault

Lennon Ibsen, first, 12-8

Discus

Mckenna Jackson, 14th, 54-1

Javelin

Bella Weaver, second, 97-3

Seagan Hill, eighth, 75-6

Kaylee George, 12th, 65-2

Shot Put

Mckenna Jackson, sixth, 28-8

BOYS

100-meter dash

Skyler Cody, 13th, 11.74

200-meter dash

Cooper Perea, 15th, 24.13

Connor Kinsley, 31st, 25.86

400-meter dash

Patrick Sherrill, first, 51.15

Connor Kinsley, 23rd, 57.98

Oliver Perea, 30th, 1:00.32

800-meter run

Pablo Rodriguez, ninth, 2:15.78

Samuel Campero, 11th, 2:16.34

Samuel Moses, 15th, 2:17.92

1600-meter run

Samuel Moses, sixth, 4:55.34

Pablo Rodriguez, seventh, 4:56.47

Javier Medina Soto, 14th, 5:10.52

Samuel Campero, 16th, 5:12.02

110-meter hurdles

Skyler Cody, first, 15.38

300-meter hurdles

Ryder Griggs, ninth, 45.99

4x100-meter relay

(Skyler Cody, Malik Turner, Patrick Sherrill, Kobe King), third, 44.34

High Jump

Malik Turner, first, 6-4

Shaq Hawkins, third, 6-2

Long Jump

Shaq Hawkins, 13th, 19-5.25

Malik Turner, 14th, 19-3.75

Kobe King, 16th, 18-11

Triple Jump

Kobe King, fourth, 41-3

Patrick Sherrill, fifth, 41-1

Pole Vault

Ryder Griggs, second, 9-6

Discus

Eli Frasier, 13th, 96-5

Darrell Prater, 20th, 81-4

Javelin

Darrell Prater, seventh, 129-2

Eli Frasier, 24th, 102-9

Shot Put

Eli Frasier, ninth, 39-1

Darrell Prater, 11th, 38-9

