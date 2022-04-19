Lennon Ibsen recorded a 12-foot, 8-inch pole vaulting mark in the inaugural King of the East, winning the event and setting a new Fort Payne High School girls record at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Saturday.
Ibsen’s previous school vaulting record was 12-6, set at Arab High School’s Friday “Knight” Invitational last month. At Oxford, Ibsen also notched first-place finishes in the triple jump (36-4.5), the long jump (16-4.75) and a seventh-place finish running a leg of the 4x100-meter relay with teammates Ruthie Jones, Sophia Trammell and Lydie Varnadore.
The 4x800-meter relay team of Anahi Barboza, Madison Wright, Reese McCurdy and Abigail Vega won, clocking in at 10:25.75.
Varnadore had first-place finishes in the 100-meter hurdles (16.77), the high jump (4-10) and was second in the 300-meter hurdles (49.85).
Barboza won the 800-meter run (2:28.25) and was third in the 1600-meter run (5:38.21). Maddie Jackson placed second in the 1600-meter run (5:37.44) and third in the 800-meter run (2:34.18). Vega was second in the 800-meter run (2:32.22), and Bella Weaver placed second in the javelin throw (97-3).
On the boys’ side, Patrick Sherrill won the 400-meter dash (51.15), Skyler Cody was first in the 110-meter hurdles (15.38) and Malik Turner finished first in the high jump (6-4).
The 4x100-meter relay team of Cody, Turner, Sherrill and Kobe King placed third.
Fort Payne’s results at Oxford:
GIRLS
100-meter dash
Sophia Trammell, 13th, 13.79
Arianna Johnson, 20th, 14.08
200-meter dash
Sophia Trammell, 16th, 29.90
400-meter dash
Ruthie Jones, third, 1:01.93
Kinsley Worthey, seventh, 1:04.75
Madison Wright, ninth, 1:05.77
Mollie Sanderson, 10th, 1:06.31
800-meter run
Anahi Barboza, first, 2:28.25
Abigail Vega, second, 2:32.22
Maddie Jackson, third, 2:34.18
1600-meter run
Maddie Jackson, second, 5:37.44
Anahi Barboza, third, 5:38.21
Reese McCurdy, fifth, 6:10.71
3200-meter run
Kyndal Hughes, fifth, 12:17.88
100-meter hurdles
Lydie Varnadore, first, 16.77
300-meter hurdles
Lydie Varnadore, second, 49.85
4x100-meter relay
(Ruthie Jones, Lennon Ibsen, Sophia Trammell, Lydie Varnadore), seventh, 52.71
4x400-meter relay
(Ruthie Jones, Maddie Jackson, Madison Wright, Kinsley Worthey), third, 4:21.59
4x800-meter relay
(Anahi Barboza, Madison Wright, Reese McCurdy, Abigail Vega), first, 10:25.75
High Jump
Lydie Varnadore, first, 4-10
Long Jump
Lennon Ibsen, first, 16-4.75
Triple Jump
Lennon Ibsen, first, 36-4.5
Arianna Johnson, seventh, 30-11
Pole Vault
Lennon Ibsen, first, 12-8
Discus
Mckenna Jackson, 14th, 54-1
Javelin
Bella Weaver, second, 97-3
Seagan Hill, eighth, 75-6
Kaylee George, 12th, 65-2
Shot Put
Mckenna Jackson, sixth, 28-8
BOYS
100-meter dash
Skyler Cody, 13th, 11.74
200-meter dash
Cooper Perea, 15th, 24.13
Connor Kinsley, 31st, 25.86
400-meter dash
Patrick Sherrill, first, 51.15
Connor Kinsley, 23rd, 57.98
Oliver Perea, 30th, 1:00.32
800-meter run
Pablo Rodriguez, ninth, 2:15.78
Samuel Campero, 11th, 2:16.34
Samuel Moses, 15th, 2:17.92
1600-meter run
Samuel Moses, sixth, 4:55.34
Pablo Rodriguez, seventh, 4:56.47
Javier Medina Soto, 14th, 5:10.52
Samuel Campero, 16th, 5:12.02
110-meter hurdles
Skyler Cody, first, 15.38
300-meter hurdles
Ryder Griggs, ninth, 45.99
4x100-meter relay
(Skyler Cody, Malik Turner, Patrick Sherrill, Kobe King), third, 44.34
High Jump
Malik Turner, first, 6-4
Shaq Hawkins, third, 6-2
Long Jump
Shaq Hawkins, 13th, 19-5.25
Malik Turner, 14th, 19-3.75
Kobe King, 16th, 18-11
Triple Jump
Kobe King, fourth, 41-3
Patrick Sherrill, fifth, 41-1
Pole Vault
Ryder Griggs, second, 9-6
Discus
Eli Frasier, 13th, 96-5
Darrell Prater, 20th, 81-4
Javelin
Darrell Prater, seventh, 129-2
Eli Frasier, 24th, 102-9
Shot Put
Eli Frasier, ninth, 39-1
Darrell Prater, 11th, 38-9
