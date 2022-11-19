Unbeaten and top-ranked Fyffe moved into the semifinals of the state football playoffs for the 10th time in school history by dominating Tuscaloosa Academy 35-7 on Friday night in the Class 2A quarterfinals at Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field.
Benefield, the Red Devils’ Hall of Fame head coach, has led the program to nine of those semifinal appearances. Friday’s victory was his 290th at Fyffe and 335th overall. His record is now an incredible 335-55.
Fyffe (13-0) will host Region 7 rival Pisgah in the semifinals Friday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. No. 8 Pisgah (11-2) beat No. 4 Aliceville 26-22 in a quarterfinal matchup.
The Red Devils’ rushing attack was unstoppable against Tuscaloosa Academy (10-3), rolling up 375 yards. Leading the way was sophomore standout Logan Anderson, who ran 25 times for 281 yards and three touchdowns. Brodie Hicks totaled 97 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Tuscaloosa Academy threw it 47 times. Quarterback Preston Lancaster was 29-of-46 for 253 yards and a touchdown. Fyffe’s defense recorded several sacks and limited the Knights to minus 7 yards rushing.
The Red Devils drove 68 yards in nine plays for a touchdown on their first offensive series. Anderson scored from the 6 with 4:27 left in the opening quarter. Yahir Balcazar hit the extra point, making it 7-0.
Tuscaloosa Academy responded with its only scoring drive, marching 80 yards in 11 plays, with nine of them passes.
Lancaster found Mills Powell open in the end zone for a 7-yard TD pass on a fourth-and-three play with 11:54 to go in the second period. Parker Turnipseed’s point-after tied it 7-7.
The Knights’ Tristen Kegg recovered a Fyffe fumble with 9:24 left in the second, giving his offense possession at the Red Devils’ 41-yard line.
Tuscaloosa Academy gained one first down before a sack by Simon Hicks and Evan Chandler forced a third-and-19. After a Lancaster incompletion, Turnipseed’s 47-yard field goal fell short at the 7:18 mark.
The Red Devils’ offense took over and sailed 80 yards in just five plays. Brodie Hicks ripped off back-to-back gains of 37 and 26 yards, and Blake Dobbins capped the drive by lofting a 13-yard touchdown pass to Chandler with 5:18 on the clock. Problems handling the snap prevented Fyffe from attempting a point-after.
With 3:18 left, Fyffe’s Kaden Sharp forced a fumble that Simon Hicks recovered at the Knights’ 37. Five plays later, Brodie Hicks carried a defender into the end zone as he scored on a 3-yard run with 58 seconds left. Anderson ran for two points, making it 21-7.
On the Red Devils’ second possession of the third quarter, Anderson burst through a hole on the left side of the line, cut outside and sprinted 82 yards down his sideline for a touchdown. Balcazar’s conversion gave Fyffe a 28-7 cushion with 4:02 left.
The Knights received the kickoff and drove to Fyffe’s 15. Ryder Gipson ended the drive with a diving interception at his 10 with 36.7 seconds remaining.
Anderson completed Fyffe’s scoring by breaking free for a 73-yard TD run with 5:02 left in the fourth quarter. Balcazar kicked it to 35-7.
The Red Devils’ second-team offense lost a fumble at their 37 with 2:22 on the clock. Tuscaloosa Academy drove to a first-and-goal at the 1, but Levi O’Connor made a tackle for a loss on first and third downs to keep the Knights out of the end zone before time expired.
Dobbins closed 3-of-3 passing for 31 yards.
For the Knights, Sherebiah Jones had seven receptions for 38 yards. Powell caught six balls for 64 yards, and Luke Kilgore had six catches for 43 yards.
