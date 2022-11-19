Unbeaten and top-ranked Fyffe moved into the semifinals of the state football playoffs for the 10th time in school history by dominating Tuscaloosa Academy 35-7 on Friday night in the Class 2A quarterfinals at Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field.

Benefield, the Red Devils’ Hall of Fame head coach, has led the program to nine of those semifinal appearances. Friday’s victory was his 290th at Fyffe and 335th overall. His record is now an incredible 335-55.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.