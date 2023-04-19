Lily Boswell tossed a complete-game shutout as No 1-seeded Plainview rolled past No. 3 Sylvania 15-0, claiming it’s eighth consecutive DeKalb County Varsity Softball Tournament championship at Rainsville’s Field of Dreams last Saturday night.
The Bears, who tallied 15 hits in Saturday’s four-inning, run-rule finale, sprinted through the double-elimination county tournament unscathed, surrendering no runs across four games, pushing their undefeated overall record to 29-0.
Three Plainview players slugged home runs in the championship game, including tournament MVP Jada Hampton, who scored two runs and drove in two more. Chloe Hatch homered on two hits with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Hannah Regula homered on two hits with three RBIs and three runs scored. Graidin Haas doubled on two hits and drove in two runs, Mia Tidmore doubled on two hits and plated three runs and Mallory Lindsey doubled, while Abby Williams added a double on three hits and four RBIs.
Kyndell Sammons and Harlee Turner accounted for Sylvania’s hits. Turner took the loss in the circle, allowing six hits and runs in 1/3 of an inning.
In Saturday’s winners’ bracket semifinal, Boswell pitched a perfect game in Plainview’s 10-0 victory against second-seeded Ider. Boswell struck out 11 in the five-inning win. Tidmore homered behind three hits, two RBIs and three runs scored, Williams registered two doubles and drove in four runs and Hampton doubled twice, driving in two runs. Lindsey chipped in two runs on three hits.
Brynley Traylor allowed 11 hits in four innings of the loss for Ider.
In Saturday’s second round of the winners’ bracket, Chloe Hatch pitched a complete-game shutout, as Plainview blanked No. 5 Collinsville. Hatch retired seven and allowed four hits across the four-inning contest. Hampton launched two home runs and finished with four RBIs, Haas smashed a grand slam and Lindsey drove in four runs on two hits. Tidmore doubled and plated two runs and Williams doubled on two hits with two RBIs and four runs scored.
Collinsville’s Gracie Griggs had two hits, and Chloe Davis gave up nine hits and runs across two innings.
Plainview 16, Crossville 0
Hannah Regula and Mia Tidmore hit a home run apiece and top-seeded Plainview downed No. 8 Crossville in a three-inning rout in the first round of the county tournament last Friday.
Regula tripled and drove in three runs on two hits, and Tidmore plated three runs on two hits with an RBI for the Bears. Jada Hampton belted a triple and two doubles with two RBIs and runs scored, Graidin Haas doubled on two hits with an RBI and two runs scored and Chloe Hatch doubled on two hits with an RBI and run scored. Shianne Parker struck out seven while pitching a complete-game no-hitter.
Kyndell Sammons homered with an RBI and three runs scored, and third-seeded Sylvania beat No. 2 Ider to advance to the county tournament championship round last Saturday.
Anna Murdock allowed one earned run and no hits while striking out four in a complete-game effort for Sylvania.
Miklyn Troxtel tossed four innings, surrendering four hits while retiring two for the Hornets.
Earlier Saturday, Troxtel sat three and allowed four hits to help Ider shut out Sylvania 6-0. Lexi Brewer finished with two doubles, drove in two runs and scored two more.
Murdock delivered a complete game for the Rams. She struck out four and gave up four hits.
In a 4-0 victory against No. 4-seeded Fyffe earlier Saturday, Murdock scattered two hits and scored a run for Sylvania. Turner sat two and allowed four hits in five innings.
Fyffe’s Katie Edge lasted four innings, giving up four runs on three hits, while Elli Stone recorded a pair of hits.
Kendra Fay tossed a complete-game no-hitter and No. 4-seeded Fyffe routed No. 8 Crossville in a losers’ bracket game last Saturday.
Sam Galloway tripled and drove in two runs for the Red Devils, while Livia Cowart registered two doubles on three hits with an RBI and two runs scored, Maddie Hawkins plated two runs with a double and Elli Stone doubled with an RBI and a run scored.
Julie Mavity struck out nine and surrendered two hits, as No. 2-seeded Ider blanked No. 7 Valley Head in the first round of the county tournament last Friday.
Makinley Traylor drove in three runs with a double and two runs scored for Ider.
Harleigh Morgan struck out two and gave up three hits in a complete-game outing for the Tigers.
Gracie Griggs homered and Tyla Tatum struck out seven while allowing five runs in a complete game, as No. 5 Collinsville beat No. 4 Fyffe in the opening round of the county tournament last Friday.
Kendra Fay surrendered 10 hits and struck out two across five innings for the Red Devils. Elli Stone and Sam Galloway each drove in a run.
