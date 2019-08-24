Panthers maul Bears in 100th season opener

COLLINSVILLE – The Collinsville Panthers came out Friday night in dominant fashion and celebrated the start of their 100th football season with a 50-6 win at Plainview.
The Panthers started the game with a 4-yard rush from senior quarterback Kaleb Jones for their first touchdown of the night.
Plainview fumbled on their next drive, which led to Collinsville doubling their lead on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jones to senior receiver Garrett Skelton.
After a quick punt from the Bears, Collinsville went up by 17 when senior kicker Jason Perez split the uprights from 35 yards out with 1:20 left in the opening period.
Jones later connected with Skelton again, this time on a 32-yard strike in the end zone to put the Panthers ahead 23-0.
After a quick defensive stop, Collinsville had just enough time for one last score in the first half. That score came with 26 seconds on the clock when senior Michael Tucker crossed the goal line on a 3-yard carry.
Perez’s PAT put the Panthers ahead 30-0 at the break.
It didn’t take long for the Panthers to pad their lead even further in the second half. Just over 90 seconds into the third quarter, Jones connected with Skelton for a third touchdown pass, this one covering 36 yards.
Collinsville junior tailback Malachi Orr later found the end zone on a 32-yard scamper to put the Panthers ahead 44-0 with 1:03 left to play in the third.
The Panthers’ final touchdown of the evening came on 22-yard touchdown pass from Keaton Deboard to Deon Winsley to make the score 50-0.
Plainview then avoided the shutout when quarterback Noah White found the end zone on a 4-yard run.
Collinsville finished with 329 yards of total offense to Plainview’s 133.
Kaleb Jones completed 6-of-12 passes for 129 yards and three touchdowns. Deboard completed 2-of-3 for 23 yards and a score.
Orr led the Panthers with 64 yards rushing and a score on six carries. Dalton Hughes picked up 47 yards on the ground and Jones ran for 44 himself.
Skelton hauled in three receptions for 80 yards and all three receptions went for touchdowns. Carmen Barkley caught two passes for 27 yards
On Collinsville’s defense, Bryan Lopez had two sacks, Bryant Patton had one and Tucker recovered a fumble.
Panthers’ kicker Jason Perez kicked five extra points and made a 35-yard field goal in the blowout win.
For the Bears, White completed 8-of-15 passes for 68 yards and ran for Plainview’s lone score of the night.
Brody McCurdy led Plainview with 43 yards rushing on a dozen carries.
The Panthers will host Crossville next week while Plainview hosts North Jackson.
