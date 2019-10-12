The Plainview Bears picked up their first regional win of the 2019 season Friday with a dominant performance against the Brindlee Mountain Lions.
The Bears ran for over 300 yards as a team and went up by five scores before halftime on their way to a 41-6 win over the Lions.
The Bears started their early scoring spree just over two minutes into Friday’s game when Brody McCurdy scored from three yards out. Geo Chapparo followed with his first of five PATs to put the Bears up 7-0 with 9:54 left in the first.
After a quick stop on defense, Logan Bell doubled the Bears’ lead with a 44-yard touchdown run midway through the first.
Bell later closed out the first quarter with another touchdown run, this one covering 20 yards to make the lead 20-0 just 12 minutes into the game.
Plainview added two more scores before halftime on a 12-yard touchdown run by Noah White and 42-yard touchdown pass from White to Corey Blair to make the lead 34-0 at the break.
The Bears’ final score of the night came late in the third when Dillon McCullough scored from nine yards out.
Brindlee Mountain eventually ended Plainview’s shutout bid when Jaylen Anderson scored on a 9-yard carry.
Bell racked up 119 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries to lead the Bears. White had 83 yards rushing and a score and his lone completion of the night through the air was his second-quarter touchdown pass to Blair.
McCurdy added 44 yards and a score on five carries. Marcos Vegas rushed four times for 31 yards, Sam Crowell had one carry for 20 yards and McCullough finished with 28 yards and a score on three carries.
Bryson Richey and White both intercepted passes on defense and McCurdy had one sack.
The win puts and end to a 4-game skid for the Bears, who will try to keep their playoff hopes alive next week in a pivotal regional game against New Hope.
