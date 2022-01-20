Plainview boys remain No.1 in 3A rankings

In the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association state high school basketball rankings, the Plainview boys remained atop Class 3A, while the Plainview girls and Collinsville girls retained their respective top-10 status in 3A.
On the girls’ side, Plainview posted at No. 5 this week, while Collinsville ranked ninth. Sylvania remained outside of 3A’s top 10, but received nominations again this week.
In 2A, Pisgah maintained its No. 1 status. Ider missed the top-10 cut but still received nominations.
In 1A, Skyline retained its No. 1 ranking.
The Geraldine boys dropped out of 3A’s top 10 but received nominations this week.
This week’s ASWA state high school basketball rankings:
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Baker (23-3)
2. Oak Mountain (19-3)
3. Vestavia Hills (20-2)
4. Sparkman (19-5)
5. Grissom (19-5)
6. Hoover (18-7)
7. Spain Park (19-6)
8. Enterprise (16-5)
9. Prattville (11-4)
10. James Clemens (13-8)
Others nominated: Austin (14-7), Florence (17-4), Huntsville (16-9), Jeff Davis (17-7).
CLASS 6A
1. McGill-Toolen (22-3)
2. Huffman (19-5)
3. Spanish Fort (17-6)
4. Pinson Valley (18-7)
5. Mountain Brook (20-3)
6. Park Crossing (18-3)
7. Hueytown (17-7)
8. Eufaula (19-3)
9. Cullman (17-2)
10. Blount (18-4)
Others nominated: Briarwood (13-10), Gardendale (10-8), Hartselle (15-10), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (16-4), Homewood (13-10), Lee-Montgomery (10-8), McAdory (12-9), Muscle Shoals (15-8), Northridge (16-7), Paul Bryant (15-5), Pelham (20-5), Scottsboro (21-4), Stanhope Elmore (9-7), Wetumpka (11-7).
CLASS 5A
1. Lee-Huntsville (15-6)
2. Wenonah (16-6)
3. Ramsay (15-8)
4. Charles Henderson (15-5)
5. Alexandria (7-1)
6. Carroll-Ozark (16-5)
7. Douglas (17-3)
8. John Carroll (14-7)
9. Pike Road (14-5)
10. Leeds (15-8)
Others nominated: Elmore Co. (10-5), Faith-Mobile (14-10), Holtville (10-5), Sardis (12-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Sumter Central (14-1)
2. Escambia Co. (19-3)
3. Westminster-Huntsville (15-5)
4. Jacksonville (15-4)
5. Priceville (15-4)
6. Williamson (18-7)
7. Indian Springs (12-1)
8. West Morgan (13-7)
9. Brooks (15-4)
10. Haleyville (15-6)
Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (9-9), Dale Co. (15-6), Fultondale (12-7), Hanceville (14-5), Holt (12-8), St. James (9-3), Straughn (12-8).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (20-5)
2. Cottage Hill (22-5)
3. Hillcrest-Evergreen (12-5)
4. Winfield (17-3)
5. Lauderdale Co. (19-3)
6. Hokes Bluff (13-7)
7. Danville (16-5)
8. Catholic-Montgomery (8-7)
9. Southside-Selma (13-7)
10. Opp (14-5)
Others nominated: Clements (14-7), Elkmont (13-8), Excel (11-6), Geraldine (12-6), Houston Academy (13-7), Wicksburg (13-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Midfield (18-7)
2. Geneva Co. (17-6)
3. Highland Home (19-2)
4. Section (17-8)
5. St. Luke’s (14-6)
6. Red Bay (13-9)
7. Cleveland (13-4)
8. Sand Rock (12-10)
9. Spring Garden (11-6)
10. North Sand Mountain (10-6)
Others nominated: Abbeville (11-5), Falkville (16-8), Westbrook Christian (14-9).
CLASS 1A
1. Autaugaville (16-2)
2. Belgreen (19-3)
3. Covenant Christian (17-4)
4. Skyline (14-5)
5. Georgiana (13-6)
6. Decatur Heritage (11-5)
7. McIntosh (14-1)
8. Red Level (17-6)
9. Faith-Anniston (16-7)
10. Brantley (14-4)
Others nominated: Florala (11-7), Holy Spirit (11-6), J.F. Shields (6-7), Pleasant Home (9-5).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (15-1)
2. Autauga Academy (11-0)
3. Tuscaloosa Academy (13-3)
4. Glenwood (13-5)
5. Escambia Academy (10-4)
6. Heritage Christian (19-4)
7. Lee-Scott (13-6)
8. Lowndes Academy (12-2)
9. Macon-East (12-4)
10. Sparta (10-9)
Others nominated: Chambers Academy (8-5), Morgan Academy (7-9).
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (21-2)
2. Davidson (21-1)
3. Vestavia Hills (22-2)
4. Hewitt-Trussville (19-4)
5. Bob Jones (19-3)
6. Sparkman (20-4)
7. Fairhope (19-5)
8. Theodore (15-5)
9. Auburn (14-5)
10. Foley (14-8)
Others nominated: Albertville (13-6), Central-Phenix City (17-8), Enterprise (17-5).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (23-0)
2. Park Crossing (19-3)
3. Mortimer Jordan (17-4)
4. Hartselle (16-6)
5. Chelsea (17-5)
6. Pelham (15-4)
7. Hueytown (15-7)
8. Gulf Shores (17-7)
9. Mountain Brook (18-5)
10. McGill-Toolen (17-7)
Others nominated: Baldwin County (15-6), Clay-Chalkville (11-5), Cullman (18-6), Eufaula (14-7), Jasper (16-6), McAdory (10-13), Minor (17-4), Muscle Shoals (13-7), Northridge (17-6), Oxford (15-3), Pell City (17-6), Springville (15-8).
CLASS 5A
1. Lee-Huntsville (18-5)
2. Central-Tuscaloosa (13-2)
3. UMS-Wright (19-5)
4. Pleasant Grove (19-6)
5. Fairfield (15-5)
6. Guntersville (19-5)
7. Sardis (20-5)
8. Selma (10-2)
9. Brewbaker Tech (11-9)
10. Pike Road (14-7)
Others nominated: Charles Henderson (9-5), East Limestone (11-8), Elmore County (10-3), Hayden (15-6), Ramsay (11-5), West Point (13-5).
CLASS 4A
1. Deshler (22-1)
2. Good Hope (20-3)
3. Jackson (17-3)
4. New Hope (15-4)
5. Williamson (15-2)
6. Priceville (14-4)
7. St. James (14-5)
8. Hamilton (12-5)
9. St. John Paul II (16-6)
10. Fultondale (15-7)
Others nominated: Cherokee County (12-5), Cleburne County (17-5), Escambia County (17-3), Geneva (16-4), Handley (14-4), Rogers (16-8), Sumter Central (6-3), West Limestone (14-8).
CLASS 3A
1. Prattville Christian (25-0)
2. Lauderdale County (19-2)
3. Susan Moore (20-3)
4. Trinity (18-4)
5. Plainview (17-6)
6. T.R. Miller (13-4)
7. Montgomery Catholic (12-5)
8. Montgomery Academy (9-9)
9. Collinsville (13-8)
10. Hokes Bluff (12-6)
Others nominated: Elkmont (17-8), Southside-Selma (11-3), Sylvania (12-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (17-3)
2. Spring Garden (21-1)
3. Midfield (16-5)
4. Sand Rock (19-3)
5. Winston County (20-1)
6. G.W. Long (14-3)
7. Locust Fork (15-3)
8. Cottonwood (12-5)
9. Francis Marion (13-4)
10. Abbeville (16-2)
Others nominated: Addison (16-6), Geneva County (12-10), Ider (13-8), Lanett (9-1), Mars Hill Bible (9-8), St. Luke’s (7-7), Tanner (15-3), Washington County (10-1), Westbrook Christian (14-7).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (16-5)
2. Marion County (15-3)
3. Talladega County Central (20-3)
4. Loachapoka (13-7)
5. Florala (16-5)
6. R.A. Hubbard (11-2)
7. Georgiana (9-5)
8. J.F. Shields (7-3)
9. Red Level (12-5)
10. Ragland (16-2)
Others nominated: A.L. Johnson (11-1), Decatur Heritage (11-6), Linden (10-4), McIntosh (12-7), Pleasant Home (10-4).
AISA
1. Glenwood (18-4)
2. Lee-Scott (16-3)
3. Fort Dale Academy (10-4)
4. Edgewood Academy (17-5)
5. Sparta Academy (18-3)
6. Clarke Prep (13-4)
7. Tuscaloosa Academy (12-2)
8. Lowndes Academy (8-4)
9. Chambers Academy (10-4)
10. Morgan Academy (8-8)
Others nominated: Lakeside (8-6).
