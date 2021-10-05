Following win against Scottsboro, Fort Payne wins team of the week

Claiming The Times-Journal Team of the Week, the Fort Payne Wildcats received 51% of the online voting.
Last week, Fort Payne romped past rival Scottsboro 28-0 to retain the rivalry series' TopCat Trophy for a third straight year.
The Wildcats improved to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in Class 6A, Region 7 play.
Jake Barnes tossed two touchdown passes to Marcus Ledford and another to Sawyer Burt against Scottsboro, and Kaden Dubose added a touchdown run.
Kobe King made 13 tackles, Bennett Blanks had 10 tackles and Devin Wells had nine stops and a forced fumble.
