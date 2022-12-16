Kami Sanders scored 13 points and Lauren Jimmerson had eight points, as Plainview fell to Class 5A’s No. 6-ranked Ramsay 50-42 on Thursday night.
Plainview, the third-ranked team in Class 3A, dropped to 10-2, as Graidin Haas scored six points, Gracie Rowell had six points and five rebounds and Saydi Jackson added five rebounds.
The Bears led 22-20 at halftime. The game was knotted at 28 entering the fourth quarter, where Ramsay (6-1) erupted for 22 points to take control.
On Tuesday, Sawyer Hulgan drilled six 3-pointers for 20 points and Rowell added four 3s and 18 points in Plainview’s 75-17 drubbing of Asbury. Hannah Regula scored 10 points with five rebounds, Haas delivered nine points and six rebounds, while Jackson collected five rebounds.
On Monday in Rainsville, Hulgan splashed home six 3s en route to a game-high 23 points, as the Bears routed Gadsden City 73-53. Jimmerson sank four 3s and had 15 points, Jackson added 10 points and Rowell nine points.
Ider 72, Valley Head 42 —
Aubree Chapman finished with a game-high 19 points to help Ider roll past Valley Head at Ider High School on Tuesday night.
Makinley Traylor scored 13 points and Reece Jones added 12 points, as the Hornets improved to 7-4.
Sophia Blair’s 13 points paced the Tigers (3-4).
Collinsville 66, Gaston 19 —
Tyla Tatum hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 25 points in Collinsville’s rout of Class 2A-Area 12 rival Gaston at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium in Collinsville on Tuesday night.
Sophia Wills scored 11 points and Rylee Tillery had nine points for Collinsville (2-3, 1-2 2A-Area 12).
Tracionna Jones paced Gaston with eight points.
Oxford 58, Fort Payne 45 —
Meredith Jackson converted four 3-pointers and led Fort Payne with 16 points in a loss at Oxford in a Class 6A-Area 13 opener Tuesday night.
Brylan Gray scored 13 points and Avery Chadwick added eight points for the Wildcats, who dropped to 7-3.
La’Mya McGrue and Xaionna Whitfield each finished with 16 points for the Yellow Jackets.
Emma Twilley’s seven points led Fyffe in a loss at Skyline on Monday night.
Kendra Fay scored six points for the Red Devils (2-6).
Kaina King’s 15 points led the Vikings (10-2), while Kenzie Manning and Lexie Stucky registered 13 points apiece.
Pisgah 80, Geraldine 46 —
Geraldine’s Hallie Burns had 12 points and Sara Smith added 11 points in a loss to Pisgah at Carey Ellison Gymnasium in Pisgah on Tuesday night.
Pisgah’s Kallie Tinker sank five 3-point baskets, including four in the opening period, and finished with 17 points. Teammate Campbell Barron also scored 17 points, Paisley Patalas scored 13 points and Piper Anderson and Ashton Childress scored 10 points apiece.
The 8-2 Eagles picked up their third straight win, hitting 15 3-pointers and 14 2-pointers, while also tallying 20 steals.
Pisgah opened up a 22-2 lead in the opening quarter. Geraldine (2-10) briefly got the lead to 19 in the third quarter but Pisgah countered with six straight points and led by 25 after three quarters.
Jason Bowen of The Jackson County Sentinel contributed to this report.
