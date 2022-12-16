Kami Sanders scored 13 points and Lauren Jimmerson had eight points, as Plainview fell to Class 5A’s No. 6-ranked Ramsay 50-42 on Thursday night.

Plainview, the third-ranked team in Class 3A, dropped to 10-2, as Graidin Haas scored six points, Gracie Rowell had six points and five rebounds and Saydi Jackson added five rebounds.

