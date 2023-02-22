Jaxon Colvin scored 17 points with 14 rebounds, Connor Johnson added four 3-pointers and 17 points and Geraldine surrendered a lead late to No. 6-ranked Piedmont in the semifinal round of the AHSAA Class 3A Northeast Regional, closing its season with a 65-59 defeat at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville on Monday afternoon.

Geraldine (20-13) led by as many as 14 points with 2:09 remaining in the first half, and went to the dressing room at the break with a 34-23 advantage.

