Jaxon Colvin scored 17 points with 14 rebounds, Connor Johnson added four 3-pointers and 17 points and Geraldine surrendered a lead late to No. 6-ranked Piedmont in the semifinal round of the AHSAA Class 3A Northeast Regional, closing its season with a 65-59 defeat at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville on Monday afternoon.
Geraldine (20-13) led by as many as 14 points with 2:09 remaining in the first half, and went to the dressing room at the break with a 34-23 advantage.
Piedmont kept whacking away at the lead, staying within striking distance before pulling ahead in the final minutes of regulation. Geraldine’s last field goal came with 3:53 to play in the final period and the game was tied for 63 seconds, with Piedmont leading for the last 3:48.
Piedmont takes on No. 3 Plainview for the regional title and a spot in the state semifinal round at 10:45 a.m. Thursday at JSU.
Redick Smith finished with 14 points and six rebounds and Lucas Bryant chipped in seven points and nine rebounds for Geraldine.
Piedmont’s Ishmael Bethel scored a game-high 19 points with seven rebounds. Alex Odam finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Rollie Pinto added 14 points and Chance Murphy had 10 points and 13 rebounds.
