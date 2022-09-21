At 4-0, the Fyffe Red Devils continue rolling in the No. 1 position as the AHSAA enters Week 5 in the latest edition of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s state high school football rankings.
As Fyffe retained its top spot in 2A, which it has held since the preseason, after a 54-0 drubbing of Section last week, the Valley Head Tigers (4-0) remained sixth in 1A after returning from a bye and completing a 35-33 comeback win against Coosa Christian.
While Fyffe and Valley Head were the only DeKalb County teams posting in respective top 10s this week, Collinsville (3-1) did receive nominations after a 37-20 victory against rival Sand Rock.
The latest ASWA state high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
2. Fairhope (1); 5-0; 164
3. Central-Phenix City; 4-1; 147
5. Thompson (1); 3-2; 140
7. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-2; 68
10. Tuscaloosa Co.; 4-1; 12
Others receiving votes: Sparkman (4-1) 7, Foley (2-2) 5, Prattville (2-2) 5, Austin (3-2) 3, Daphne (3-2) 2, Bob Jones (3-2) 1, Vestavia Hills (2-3) 1.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 5-0; 237
2. Mountain Brook; 5-0; 176
3. Saraland (1); 5-0; 164
4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 5-0; 136
8. Pinson Valley; 2-2; 61
9. Muscle Shoals; 4-0; 40
Others receiving votes: Carver-Montgomery (4-0) 8, Decatur (5-0) 8, Benjamin Russell (3-1) 3, McGill-Toolen (2-2) 3, Briarwood (2-2) 2, Helena (4-1) 1, Pike Road (3-2) 1.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (19); 5-0; 237
4. Guntersville (1); 5-0; 145
6. Pleasant Grove; 3-1; 106
Others receiving votes: Eufaula (3-1) 11, Demopolis (4-1) 6, Headland (3-1) 6, Fairview (4-1) 4, Williamson (4-1) 4, Faith-Mobile (3-1) 3, Southside-Gadsden (4-1) 1.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Catholic-Montgomery (15); 5-0; 222
3. Andalusia (1); 5-0; 165
Others receiving votes: Deshler (5-0) 15, Montgomery Aca. (3-2) 15, Etowah (4-1) 11, West Morgan (5-0) 6, Orange Beach (2-1) 5, Corner (4-0) 4, American Chr. (4-1) 3, Jackson (2-2) 2, Randolph (4-1) 2.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (16); 3-1; 220
2. Mars Hill Bible (2); 4-1; 165
Others receiving votes: Dadeville (1 first-place vote) (4-0) 15, Fayette Co. (4-0) 10, Lauderdale Co. (4-1) 6, Excel (3-1) 4, Trinity (4-1) 2, Madison Aca. (2-2) 1, Randolph Co. (4-0) 1.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
2. Highland Home; 5-0; 180
8. J.U. Blacksher; 4-1; 55
Others receiving votes: Cleveland (3-1) 11, Clarke Co. (1-3) 9, Lanett (2-3) 7, Vincent (4-1) 5, Luverne (3-2) 4, Southeastern-Blount (4-0) 3, Collinsville (3-1) 2, Tanner (3-2) 1.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
8. Spring Garden; 4-1; 70
Others receiving votes: Georgiana (5-0) 9, Millry (4-1) 8, Decatur Heritage (3-2) 1, Lynn (3-1) 1.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Patrician (17); 4-0; 230
2. Macon-East (1); 4-0; 176
3. Lee-Scott (1); 4-0; 154
4. Jackson Aca. (1); 5-0; 152
5. Autauga Aca.; 3-1; 106
6. Lowndes Aca.; 3-1; 102
8. Chambers Aca.; 3-2; 64
9. Crenshaw Chr.; 3-1; 39
Others receiving votes: Valiant Cross (1-2) 5, Bessemer Aca. (1-3) 2, Banks Aca. (2-2) 1, Monroe Aca. (2-3) 1.
