The Plainview softball team took a 3-0 loss against Scottsboro before defeating Collinsville 7-0 in doubleheader action at Rainsville Field of Dreams on Friday.
In the opener against Scottsboro, the Bears were limited to three hits.
Lily Boswell threw four scoreless innings in the circle for Plainview (24-4-1), before Ella Lee solo-homered for the Wildcats in the top of the fifth inning. A fielding error allowed Scottsboro to push the lead to 2-0 before the Bears escaped the frame with a groundout.
Anna Stuart Dawson tripled a runner home in the top of the sixth inning for Scottsboro’s final run.
Plainview fell victim to three consecutive outs to close the game.
Boswell struck out 10 batters and walked none while allowing six hits in her complete-game effort.
Scottsboro’s Alyssa Smart also threw a complete game, retiring four batters and walking none.
In Game 2 against Collinsville, Tessa Word delivered a one-hit, nine-strikeout performance as she helped keep the Panthers scoreless in Plainview’s 7-0 victory.
The Bears collected five hits. Boswell recorded a double with an RBI and a run scored, Mallory Lindsey registered two RBIs and Elaine Puckett contributed two runs.
Somer Stewart hit a double for Collinsville, in addition to tossing two innings while allowing three hits for three runs.
Plainview plated three runs in the second inning and pushed across four runs in the third.
