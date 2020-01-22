Devils top Hornets, clinch Class 2A, Area 15 title

Parker Godwin had 19 points to lead three Fyffe boys basketball players in double-digit scoring in an 83-41 win against Ider on Tuesday night.
Gabe Gardner scored 16 points, Brody Dalton had 13 points and Tate Goolesby added 11 rebounds and six assists, as the Red Devils (23-2) expanded their win streak to six games.
After playing four games in five days, Fyffe locked up the Class 2A, Area 15 title with the win.
Jesse Massey had 14 points for the Hornets (3-14), who visit Sylvania on Thursday night.
Gardner scored 25 points with five assists, leading four Fyffe boys in double-digit scoring in an 85-72 victory against Gadsden City in the Martin Luther King Jr. Classic at Westbrook Christian in Rainbow City on Monday.
Godwin finished with 20 points, Dalton added 18 points and nine rebounds and Micah Johnson had 17 points and 15 rebounds.
The Red Devils led 66-57 heading into the fourth, capitalizing on free throw opportunities and defending well to protect the lead and close the game out with a victory on the heels of their DeKalb County Tournament championship.
Trey Woods and Roddrick Orr paced the Titans (13-12) with 14 points apiece.
Fyffe hosts Sand Rock on Thursday night.
Here’s a look at other boys basketball action from Tuesday night:
Bears share scoring duty, rout Panthers
Jonah Williams sank five 3-point baskets to finish with 21 points, as four Plainview boys scored in double figures in an 85-55 victory against Spring Garden in Rainsville.
Tristan Willingham scored 19 points, Cole Millican added 13 points and Grant Sanders had 11 points for the Bears (21-4).
Plainview turned a 19-17 first-quarter lead into a 51-28 halftime advantage following a 32-point scoring outburst in the second period.
The Bears host Westbrook Christian on Thursday.
Crossville boys take loss vs Randolph
Blake Bouldin had 16 points and Colton Davis added 13 points as the Crossville boys’ second-half rally came up short in a 47-41 loss to Randolph.
The Lions (7-12) trailed 20-15 at halftime and overtook the lead in the third at 34-33, before being held to seven points in the final period.
Davis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, and Bouldin added 20 points to help the Crossville defeat Gaston in a 68-38 senior night win Monday.
The Lions finished with 10 made 3-pointers and outscored Gaston 39-15 in the opening half en route to snapping a seven-game slide.
Brian Nicolas added 11 points for the Lions.
Kendall Blackwell scored 13 points for Gaston.
Crossville hosts Geraldine on Friday.
Wildcats’ rally falls short vs Blue Devils
Bryson Richey hit five 3-pointers and had 19 points, as the Fort Payne boys’ comeback attempt fell short in a 78-68 loss at Etowah.
The Blue Devils (7-11) led 35-24 at intermission.
Fort Payne (7-15) scored 30 points in the fourth, as both teams traded baskets throughout the second half.
Kevin Hightower scored 17 points for the Wildcats, and Jacob Hendricks scored 12 of his 15 points in the final period.
The Wildcats host Clay-Chalkville on Friday.
