Eian Bain ran for 233 yards and three touchdowns, Ashton Brown added 81 yards rushing and one score and the Valley Head Tigers used a second-half scoring push to defeat the Collinsville Panthers 27-14 in a regular-season finale for both teams at Chad Hawkins Stadium on Thursday night.
With the game tied at 14 at the start of the third quarter, Bain scored on a 13-yard run and Hernan Moreno kicked an extra point for the go-ahead 21-14 score.
Bain added a 4-yard scoring run early in the fourth with a Moreno kick.
Pacey Cooper carried the ball seven times for 51 yards for the Tigers (5-5).
For Collinsville, Keaton DeBoard led the offense with 159 yards rushing on 22 carries with one score, including a 31-yard run early in the first period that gave the Panthers a 7-0 advantage after a Tristan Gallegos kick.
After Bain, who ran the ball 25 times, produced a 32-yard game-tying scoring run, Colton Wills punched in a 1-yard touchdown run to start the second quarter. Gallegos’ extra-point kick made it 14-7 Collinsville.
Valley Head’s Brown (10 total carries) knotted the game again with a 17-yard touchdown run with 10:32 remaining in the first half.
The Tigers finished with 366 yards of offense, 20 first downs and no turnovers, while being penalized seven times for 50 yards.
Collinsville gained 218 yards with 12 first downs and one turnover, while drawing 40 yards in penalties.
The Panthers’ season ended with a 3-7 overall record.
Valley Head advanced to next week’s first round of the AHSAA Class 1A state playoffs. The Tigers obtained 1A, Region 7’s No. 2 seed and will host Region 5’s No. 3-seeded Ragland next Friday night. Ragland defeated Valley Head 40-18 in a season-opener for both teams Aug. 20.
