Maintaining its undefeated record into April, Fyffe remained in the No. 3 position in Class 3A in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association state high school baseball rankings, released Thursday morning.
In Class 2A, Ider also kept its No. 9 ranking from last week as one of two DeKalb County teams featured in this week’s rankings.
Boasting a sparkling 16-0 record, Fyffe last played March 30 in the Albertville Invitational. The Red Devils defeated New Hope 7-2 after picking up a 6-4 victory against East Lawrence the day before.
Collinsville (11-13) was nominated for the 3A poll this week, but fell shy of cracking the top 10. In their last game, the Panthers took a 9-4 loss at Geraldine on Wednesday.
Meanwhile in 2A, Ider (19-7) slid past Section 4-3 on Wednesday after defeating the Lions 15-9 in Game 1 of the series Monday.
Here are this week’s ASWA state high school baseball rankings:
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (23-2)
2. Auburn (24-2)
3. Vestavia Hills (19-7)
4. Central-Phenix City (22-3)
5. Bob Jones (20-13)
6. James Clemens (21-10)
7. Florence (17-7)
8. Sparkman (16-7)
9. Dothan (18-5)
10. Smiths Station (20-8)
Others nominated: Enterprise (15-10), Grissom (16-7), Huntsville (13-11), Oak Mountain (15-12), Prattville (16-9), Spain Park (17-9)
CLASS 6A
1. Faith Academy (20-4)
2. Oxford (22-5)
3. Helena (20-6)
4. Cullman (19-10)
5. Hartselle (18-8)
6. Saraland (17-7)
7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (21-8)
8. Mortimer Jordan (26-3)
9. Chelsea (17-13)
10. Gulf Shores (19-8)
Others nominated: Briarwood Christian (10-10), Calera (13-9), Chilton County (15-8), Eufaula (17-7), Hueytown (20-9), Jasper (17-8), Mountain Brook (16-11), Pell City (15-8), Southside-Gadsden (17-7), Spanish Fort (16-12), Wetumpka (17-7)
CLASS 5A
1. Russellville (25-4)
2. Andalusia (17-5)
3. Leeds (20-5)
4. Rehobeth (17-3)
5. Shelby County (16-7)
6. Alexandria (15-6)
7. Madison Academy (17-9)
8. St. Paul’s (12-6)
9. UMS-Wright (14-8)
10. Lawrence County (15-8)
Other nominated: Charles Henderson (11-11), Elmore County (12-7), Headland (12-6), Holtville (17-7), Pike Road (15-7)
CLASS 4A
1. Gordo (18-3)
2. American Christian (19-8)
3. Mobile Christian (18-3)
4. West Limestone (20-5)
5. Bibb County (16-5)
6. Straughn (13-3)
7. North Jackson (20-8)
8. Deshler (14-7)
9. Curry (15-7)
10. St. James (17-7)
Others nominated: Brooks (9-9), Cherokee County (12-11), Dale County (11-8-1), Northside (16-5), Oak Grove (14-10), Priceville (15-11)
CLASS 3A
1. T.R. Miller (22-0)
2. Piedmont (20-4)
3. Fyffe (16-0)
4. Phil Campbell (20-3)
5. Hokes Bluff (13-4)
6. Bayside Academy (16-4)
7. Houston Academy (17-5)
8. Opp (15-5)
9. Childersburg (20-6)
10. Ohatchee (13-7)
Others nominated: Collinsville (11-13), Danville (10-6), Lauderdale County (13-6), Wicksburg (11-6), Winfield (17-10).
CLASS 2A
1. St. Luke’s (17-3)
2. Westbrook Christian (16-6)
3. G.W. Long (11-8)
4. Spring Garden (15-9)
5. Mars Hill (16-11)
6. Decatur Heritage (19-5)
7. Ariton (14-7)
8. North Sand Mountain (10-2)
9. Ider (19-7)
10. Colbert County (23-6)
Others nominated: Falkville (15-8), Leroy (17-12), Ranburne (14-5), Sand Rock (10-6).
CLASS 1A
1. Lynn (15-2)
2. Sweet Water (14-8)
3. Brantley (12-6)
4. Lindsay Lane (14-7)
5. Bayshore Christian (16-6)
6. Red Level (9-7)
7. Maplesville (8-5)
8. Hackleburg (13-7)
9. Donoho (11-7)
10. Florala (4-5)
Others nominated: Covenant Christian (13-9), Faith-Anniston (14-6), Sumiton Christian (9-14).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (16-4-1)
2. Glenwood (25-7)
3. Bessemer Academy (23-5)
4. Lowndes Academy (16-6)
5. Macon East (19-8)
6. Patrician (14-5)
7. Wilcox Academy (14-5)
8. Chambers (16-6)
9. Clarke Prep (15-11)
10. Escambia Academy (17-8-1)
