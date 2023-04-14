Luke Patton tallied three hits and Nolan Fowler drove in a run on two hits for Fort Payne in a 3-2 loss to Pell City on Thursday.
The Wildcats (15-12) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning, before Pell City rallied ahead with a three-run scoring outburst in the sixth frame of the Class 6A Area 13 game.
Ryker Shankles and Blake Griggs each doubled for Fort Payne, while Ethan McElhaney struck out three and allowed no runs on two hits across 3 2/3 innings.
Will Perry homered and drove in two runs and Baylor Fields doubled on two hits with a run scored for the Panthers. Brady Laminack struck out five and allowed two runs on six hits in four innings.
Ider 9, NSM 8
Ider’s Landon Traylor singled home Brock Smith, walking off against North Sand Mountain in Game 2 of a Class 2A Area 15 series Tuesday.
Will Davis doubled on two hits and scored two runs, Skylar Haney doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Layne White plated two runs on two hits with an RBI for the Hornets (11-14). Smith drove in a run on two hits and Tyler Brewer drove in a run. Brewer picked up the win in two innings, giving up two hits and no runs. White struck out nine and allowed 10 hits in the start.
Logan Shoemake tossed 3 2/3 innings in the loss for the Bison, surrendering seven runs on five hits. Kaden Moore doubled on two hits with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Jackson Burgess doubled, while Luke Reed plated three runs on two hits and Kolten Cooper drove in three runs on three hits.
Fyffe 12, Pisgah 5
Bentley Coffey had a grand slam and a double, as Fyffe beat Pisgah in Game 2 of a Class 2A Area 15 series Tuesday.
Yahir Balcazar homered and drove in two runs, Blake Dobbins doubled and drove in three runs, Will Arnold plated three runs with a double and Cooper Cox doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored for the Red Devils (15-11). Aubrey Baker doubled and Trenton Rowell scored two runs. Gus Fowler earned the win in 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three hits and striking out five.
Pisgah’s Luke Gilbert doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored, JJ Williams doubled with two RBIs and Caleb Jenkins drove in a run on two hits. Gilbert sat three and allowed two hits and one run in 2 1/3 innings.
Fort Payne 4, Pell City 3
Ryker Shankles and Dax Varnadore tallied a double apiece, as Fort Payne plated four runs in the fifth inning, rallying from a 3-0 deficit to beat Pell City in Game 1 of a Class 6A Area 13 series Tuesday.
Jake Barnes finished with two hits and scored two runs with an RBI, and Blake Griggs drove in a run on two hits for the Wildcats (15-12). Ethan McElhaney picked up the win in three innings of work on the mound, giving up no runs on one hit and striking out two.
Andrew Hardy doubled on two hits and plated a run, while Tait Nunnally and Ashton Ham each recorded a double for the Panthers. Nunnally took the loss in 4 1/3 innings, surrendering seven hits and four runs and striking out two.
Albertville 14, Geraldine 1
Brodie Norwood scored Geraldine’s lone run in the first inning of a five-inning loss to Albertville on Tuesday.
Austyn Banks allowed four runs on two hits in one inning for the Bulldogs (7-15).
Jakob Killion earned the win on the mound for the Aggies, striking out three and giving up two hits. Conner Lowery hit a double and a triple on three hits, scored four runs and drove in two runs.
Collinsville 13, Sylvania 12
Dawson Cothran singled in Jameson Coker, lifting Collinsville past Sylvania in walk-off fashion in Game 2, sweeping a doubleheader Monday.
Keaton DeBoard plated two runs on two hits, including a double, and Will Edmondson doubled with two RBIs and a run scored for the Panthers (18-7). Shaun Stewart scattered two hits and drove in a run, Coker drove in four runs with two hits and runs scored and Cothran finished with two hits, an RBI and a run scored. DeBoard tossed three innings, sitting two and giving up two hits and one run.
Sylvania’s Josh Scott smacked four hits with an RBI and a run scored, Logan Wilks finished with three hits and plated two runs with a RBI and Brant Kittle scored two runs on two hits, while John Robert Dixon doubled with two RBIs and three runs scored. Eli Mattox allowed seven hits and runs in three innings.
Gavin Lang struck out three and allowed no hits or runs in three innings of Collinsville’s 4-2 win in Game 1. McAteer, Coker and Edmondson each registered a hit.
Jaxon Smith registered the Rams’ lone hit, and Kittle allowed four runs on three hits while striking out three across four innings.
NSM 14, Ider 4
Ider’s Keegan Whitaker doubled with an RBI and a run scored, while striking out five and allowing eight hits in four innings in a Game 1 loss to North Sand Mountain, opening a Class 2A Area 15 series Monday.
Layne White recorded two hits with a run scored, Skylar Haney scattered two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Landon Traylor drove in a run on two hits for the Hornets (10-14).
Kaden Moore drove in four runs on two hits, including a home run, for the Bison. Luke Reed had two doubles on three hits with three RBIs, Landon Keller doubled and drove in three runs and Jackson Burgess plated three runs on two hits with an RBI, while Michael Poss scored two runs on two hits with an RBI. Poss pitched five innings, striking out six and giving up four runs on nine hits.
Fyffe 10, Pisgah 0
Blake Dobbins delivered a complete-game pitching performance, striking out 10 and surrendering two hits, as Fyffe shut out Pisgah in the opening game of a Class 2A Area 15 series Monday.
Will Arnold registered a double and drove in two runs for the Red Devils (14-11) in the run-rule win in five innings. Cooper Cox and Bentley Coffey each scattered two hits with an RBI and a run scored, Aubrey Baker plated three runs and Dobbins and Tucker Wilks scored two runs apiece.
Cameron Arnold allowed 10 runs on eight hits with three strikeouts in four innings of the loss for the Eagles.
Asbury 12, Crossville 5
Caleb Causey struck out seven and gave up nine runs on three hits across 4 2/3 innings for Crossville in a loss to Asbury on Monday.
Causey added a double on two hits with an RBI and a run scored, and Marco Bravo plated two runs.
Asbury’s Gavin Johnson delivered a complete game, allowing three hits while striking out 15. Jacob Lindsay doubled with an RBI and two runs scored, and Josiah Webber drove in two runs.
