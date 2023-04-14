Luke Patton tallied three hits and Nolan Fowler drove in a run on two hits for Fort Payne in a 3-2 loss to Pell City on Thursday.

The Wildcats (15-12) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning, before Pell City rallied ahead with a three-run scoring outburst in the sixth frame of the Class 6A Area 13 game.

