BIRMINGHAM — No. 1 Montgomery Academy denied Geraldine’s quest for its first state volleyball championship since 2001 by beating the third-ranked Bulldogs 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-17) in the Class 3A Elite Eight state finals at Bill Harris Arena last Thursday morning.
Geraldine, which finished 42-9, reached the state finals for the first time since 2005.
Montgomery Academy (47-6) won its second straight 3A crown and its sixth overall during the tenure of head coach Julie Gordon, who is closing in on 1,500 career wins.
The Bulldogs built a seven-point lead in the first set, but Montgomery Academy stormed back to post the victory. In the second set, the Eagles led 24-15 before Geraldine reeled off five points in a row, pulling within 24-20. Montgomery Academy responded with a kill for set point.
The teams were tied 5-5 early in the third set, but the Eagles grabbed the momentum behind a 4-0 spurt that made it 9-5.
Geraldine cut its deficit to three points on four occasions, the final time at 13-10 on Jerika Gary’s kill. Montgomery Academy pushed its lead to 17-10, but the Bulldogs fought back, shaving it to 18-15.
The Eagles ended the set and match with a 7-2 spurt to take home another state title.
“Just to be able to be back on this floor and be back with these girls, because I taught them all at some point in school, it’s been great,” Geraldine head coach Renee Bearden said. “They’re a great bunch.
“We fought. We were neck-and-neck with them. It just came down to who was making the right plays at the right time.
“I said when we come in here, it’s our moment and you never get that moment back. So, you need to do what you want with that moment, and when you leave this facility, leave knowing that’s all you had, that you had nothing more to give them. That’s what they did. They left it on the floor. They made it their moment, and they fought hard. I’m proud of them. There’s a lot of people proud of them.”
Senior middle hitter Haven Hall, who is committed to Wallace State-Hanceville, paced the Bulldogs with 10 kills. She added seven digs.
Senior outside hitter Gary collected nine kills and eight digs, and senior setter Kirby Smith totaled 18 assists. Sophomore Jayden Dismuke, a defensive specialist/libero, posted a team-high 15 digs.
Hall, Gary and Dismuke represented Geraldine on the 3A All-State Tournament team.
Montgomery Academy senior Brooke Horne earned most valuable player honors with 12 kills in her middle hitter role. Junior Anaya Thomas totaled 11 kills, and senior Mary Gray Turner added 10 kills and 13 digs. Junior Ann Cobern Chapman had eight kills. Senior setter Millie Stevenson finished with 35 assists and 11 digs, and senior libero Grace Jackson had 23 digs.
Thomas and Stevenson joined Horne on the all-tournament squad from Montgomery Academy.
Bearden said Montgomery Academy will reclassify to 4A next year based on the AHSAA’s competitive balance rules.
Besides making their first Elite Eight finals appearance in 14 years, this season saw the Bulldogs win their first North Super Regional championship. Geraldine also won its sixth consecutive area tournament title and claimed its fifth straight DeKalb County Tournament crown. The Bulldogs have racked up 16 county titles since 1999.
