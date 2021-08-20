Fyffe blanks Isabella in winning debut

Kyle Dukes threw a touchdown pass and ran for another as the Fyffe Red Devils shut out the Isabella Mustangs 30-6 in their season opener in Maplesville on Friday night.
Fyffe (1-0) tallied 297 yards of offense in the win.
After picking up a safety earlier in the opening quarter, the Red Devils pulled ahead 10-0 with 1:09 left in the period following a Brodie Hicks 15-yard scoring run and a Dukes 2-point conversion run.
Dukes hit Austin Mulligan for a 32-yard scoring connection late in the second quarter and a Dukes 2-point conversion run put Fyffe ahead 24-0 at intermission.
Aubrey Baker scored on a 1-yard run early in the fourth and the Red Devils led 30-0, before Isabella’s Derrick Price scored on a 3-yard run with 1:59 remaining in the game.
