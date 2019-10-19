No. 6 Panthers claw Wildcats in 35-0 shutout

The 2A, No. 6-ranked Collinsville Panthers crushed the Sand Rock Wildcats Friday night 35-0, moving the Panthers up 5-1 in regional play and 7-1 overall.
Collinsville punted on their first possession and then went interception, touchdown, field goal and fumble in the first half.
The Panthers rushed for an early lead in the first quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run from Kaleb Jones. Jason Perez then made his first of three PATs at 3:33.
Collinsville added to their lead in the second quarter with a 20-yard touchdown run from Jones and another good PAT from Perez at 9:22.
With only 2:30 left in the second quarter, Perez nailed a 31-yard field goal bringing the Panthers up 17-0.
Early in the third, Jones rushed five yards for his third touchdown of the night, followed by a good PAT from Perez.
On the next drive, Jones connected with Skelton for a 73-yard touchdown pass. Perez nailed another PAT.
With 11:18 left in the fourth, Sand Rock’s quarterback fell on the ball in the end zone. Four minutes later, Collinsville senior Bryan Lopez tackled a Sand Rock ball carrier in the end zone to make the final score 35-0.
The Sand Rock Wildcats had 7 first downs to Collinsville’s 13.
Collinsville had a total of 321 rushing yards on 40 rushes. Sand Rock had 33 rushes for 52 yards.
The Panthers had a total of 95 passing yards, and the Wildcats had a total of 16 passing yards. Collinsvilel had 416 total yards
Senior quarterback Kaleb Jones had 9 rushes for 100 yards, three touchdowns, and one touchdown pass.
Kicker Jason Perez had one rush for six yards, one field goal, and four extra points.
Michael Tucker was Collinsville’s leading rusher with seven rushes for 120 yards and a recovered fumble.
Dalton Hughes had six rushes for 37 yards and one reception for 22 yards.
Malachi Orr had seven rushes for 39 yards.
Sand Rock’s leading rusher was Jacob Cornejo. Cornejo had nine rushes for 28 yards.
Following the Panthers win Friday night head coach James Willingham said, “We played really hard but not well,” he said. “We made a lot of mistakes at the beginning.”
“It was good to get a shutout, and it was good to give all of our players some extra work they hadn’t been getting.”
He said next week’s game at Cedar Bluff is for the playoffs, and that Cedar Bluff is tough to beat on their own turf.
“It’s a big game for us in their place, so we go to get ready,” Willingham said.
The Collinsville Panthers will travel to Cedar Bluff, and Sand Rock will host Asbury next week.
