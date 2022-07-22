Plainview’s Lily Boswell struck out and walked four while surrendering three runs on one hit in two innings in Game 1 of the North All-Stars’ sweep at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park on Wednesday.
Boswell was the starter for the North in Game 1 of the 26th-annual North-South Softball All-Star doubleheader. The North All-Stars won 6-3 in Game 1 and 10-5 in Game 2.
Boswell opened Game 1 with two straight walks, then struck out four of the first six outs. She ran into control trouble in the top of the third when she walked three batters in a row.
Hewitt-Trussville’s Kenleigh Cahalan was a standout behind the plate and in the field at shortstop for the North. She had two hits in the Game 1 win and launched a two-run home run with an RBI double in Game 2, earning MVP honors.
The sweep gave the North a 29-23-3 edge in the series, which was first played in 1997 when All-Star Sports Week became part of the annual AHSAA Summer Conference.
In Game 1, the North All-Stars scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to claw out a 6-3 win. Becca Chadwick of Northside High School hurled the final two innings to get the North win.
