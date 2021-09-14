Geraldine wins Fort Payne Invitational’s gold bracket

Geraldine notched wins against five teams en route to claiming the championship in the gold bracket of the 2021 Fort Payne Invitational at Fort Payne High School on Saturday.
The Bulldogs capped their tournament run with a 2-0 (25-15, 25-19) sweep of Plainview in the championship match.
For the tournament, Lilly Rowell finished with 58 kills, 64 digs, four aces, three blocks and one assist for Geraldine. Kaliegh Butler recorded 33 kills, 12 digs, 10 blocks and one assist; Brooklyn Hall contributed 31 kills, seven digs, four blocks and one assist; Lydia West tallied 29 kills with 11 blocks, one assist and one kill; Kentlei Rogers added 12 kills, four digs, two blocks and one assist; Zoey Faulkner had 75 assists, 21 digs, four aces and three kills; Jaden Dismuke offered 78 digs, six assists with three aces and kills; Emma Baker chipped in 64 assists, 11 digs, eight aces and two kills; Chloe Murdock finished with 35 digs, three assists and two aces.
In the championship match against Plainview, Rowell contributed eight kills with 11 digs and one ace, Hall logged six kills with one dig and one block and Butler added five kills, three blocks and one dig. West had five kills and two blocks, Dismuke chipped in 11 digs with one ace, one assist and one kill, Murdock tallied six digs and one ace and Faulkner added nine assists.
Geraldine scored wins against Sylvania, Scottsboro, Springville and Southside-Gadsden along the way, while taking a loss to Donoho.
Leading Plainview in the championship match against Geraldine: Saydi Jackson registered eight kills and nine digs; Jocelyn Hatfield contributed four kills with five digs and one ace; Ali Price chipped in nine assists and digs.
In pool play, Plainview won against Cedar Bluff (25-16, 25-12), Good Hope (25-12, 23-25, 15-11) and lost to Springville (24-26, 20-25). Plainview’s gold bracket results included wins against Donoho (25-16, 25-12) and Hayden (25-20, 25-19).
Tournament host Fort Payne defeated Ider 2-0 (25-13, 25-23) and Lincoln 2-0 (25-13, 25-12) and lost to Hayden 2-1 (25-18, 22-25, 14-16) in pool play, before taking a 2-0 (14-25, 22-25) loss to Southside-Gadsden in gold bracket competition.
Fort Payne tournament leaders included: Cooper Garrett (42 kills, 34 assists, four blocks); Anna Banks (58 digs, five aces); Lily Jackson (16 kills, 14 digs); Madisyn Hill (30 digs); Natalie Hotalen (51 assists); Sophie Beason (14 kills, four blocks); Abby Boatwright (23 digs).
Asheville won the silver bracket championship.
