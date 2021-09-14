Geraldine wins Fort Payne Invitational’s gold bracket

Today

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.