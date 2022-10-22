New state record looms as No.1 Fyffe blanks Ider

Fyffe’s Ryder Gipson (11) led the Red Devils with 109 yards rushing and two touchdowns against Ider on Friday night.

 Cinthia Rico | Times-Journal

Fyffe polished off its Class 2A-Region 7 schedule with a 41-0 victory against Ider on Friday night, but that wasn’t the only accomplishment of the night for the Red Devils.

The victory puts Fyffe just one win away from setting a new state record with 12 consecutive 10-win seasons.

