PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hot shooting, defense help Collinsville romp past Gaylesville

Behind a 3-point barrage and heavy defensive pressure, Collinsville cruised past Gaylesville 74-13 at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium in Collinsville on Thursday night.
The Panthers (4-2), winners of four straight games, finished with 13 3-point baskets.
Tyla Tatum accounted for five 3-pointers and a game-high 23 points, all scored in the first half. Kayla Beene contributed four 3s and 18 points, Aaniyah Stewart scored 10 points, Nayeli Mata added eight points and Rylee Tillery chipped in two 3-pointers for six points.
For the Trojans, Peyton Bright and Delaney Coker each scored five points.
Tatum scored 14 first-quarter points (four 3-pointers) and Beene had 13 points (three 3s) to help propel Collinsville to a commanding 32-7 lead.
The Panthers outscored Gaylesville 22-1 to close the half with a 54-8 advantage.
Gaylesville went scoreless in the final period.
On Monday in Ashville, Collinsville spread the ball around and achieved offensive balance in a 59-30 victory.
Beene paced the Panthers with 14 points, including four 3-point baskets. Gracie Griggs scored 13 points, Tatum added 11 points, Sophie Wills had nine points and Mata and Tillery each finished with six points.
Erupting to a 21-2 first-quarter lead, the Panthers led Ashville 45-4 at halftime.
Beene, Wills and Tillery each scored a 3-pointer for Collinsville in the opening frame and Tatum had six points. Beene made a pair of 3s in the second quarter and Griggs scored nine of her 13 points in the period.
Sera Potter scored all of her team-leading 14 points in the second half for Ashville (1-6).
Woodville 54, Valley Head 47:
Sophia Blair had 16 points, Jenna McKenzie added 14 points and Ansley Blalock 10 in a 54-47 loss at Woodville on Tuesday night.
The Panthers (2-3, 1-0 Class 1A, Area 13) took a 28-26 halftime lead and pushed it to 43-32 by the end of the third period.
Woodville’s Jessica Sirten scored 16 of her game-high 27 points in the second half, as the Panthers outscored Valley Head 15-7 in the third quarter.
The Tigers (2-2, 0-1) capped the fourth with 15 points, led by seven points from Blair — She shot 5 of 6 from the foul line during the quarter.
Ider 90, Cedar Bluff 26:
Savannah Seals hit four 3-pointers and finished with 25 points, as four Ider players scored in double digits in a 90-26 rout of Cedar Bluff on Monday night.
The Hornets (6-2) sprinted to a 20-5 lead in the first quarter and 45-9 at halftime. They held Cedar Bluff scoreless in the fourth period.
Kennzie Smith, Dallas Brown and Makinley Traylor each scored 14 points for Ider. Allie Pruett finished with eight points and Kinsley Carson chipped in six points.
For the Tigers, Caley Bruce scored 10 points.
