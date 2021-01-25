Today

Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Overcast with rain showers at times. High 57F. NE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.