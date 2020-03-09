Fort Payne splits games at North Jackson

Ben Perry blasted a two-run homer across left field in the fourth inning and the Fort Payne baseball team thwarted North Jackson’s late rally in a 10-5 win in Game 1 of a Saturday doubleheader in Stevenson.
The Wildcats surged to a 5-0 advantage with four runs in the fourth, capped by Perry’s homer. J.D. Blalock scored on an Austin Reed single and Will Abbott added a run on a wild pitch, before Perry’s two-run shot.
Fort Payne extended its advantage to 10-0 in the top of the sixth when Dylan Wisener singled home Robbie Graham and Dylan Ledford.
The Chiefs struck in the bottom of the sixth, plating runs on a fielder’s choice, an error and a single to cut the deficit to 10-3. They added to their rally with two more runs in the seventh inning, scoring on an error and a sacrifice fly.
Perry batted 2 for 3 with four RBIs and a run scored for the Wildcats. He also earned the win on the mound in 3 innings of work. He struck out four and walked three, allowing no runs on one hit.
Wisener had three RBIs on two hits, Ledford added two hits and scored three runs and Reed chipped in two hits with an RBI. Chase Henderson finished with two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Fort Payne amassed 12 hits and left five runners on base.
Macklin Guess led North Jackson’s batters with three hits and a run scored. The Chiefs closed the game with six hits and left seven runners stranded on base.
Matthew Adams tossed 3 2/3 innings in the loss. He gave up 10 hits for seven runs with six strikeouts and no walks.
Athens pitcher Tyler Gainer struck out 12 Fort Payne batters, while allowing no runs on one hit, handing the Wildcats a 6-0 loss in Game 2.
Fort Payne was held to one hit in the loss, while leaving two runners on base.
Ledford struck out four and walked one in a complete game for the Wildcats. He gave up six runs on eight hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.