No. 1 Fyffe dominates Section

Fyffe’s freshman Draven Posey carries the ball around the left side during the second half of Friday night’s game against Section.

 Cinthia Rico | Times-Journal

No. 1-ranked Fyffe unleashed six first-quarter touchdowns en route to a 54-0 blowout win against Section at Paul Benefield Stadium on Friday night.

The Red Devils improved to a 4-0 overall record and a 3-0 mark in Class 2A-Region 7.

