No. 1 Fyffe dominates Section

No. 1-ranked Fyffe unleashed six first-quarter touchdowns en route to a 54-0 blowout win against Section at Paul Benefield Stadium on Friday night.
The Red Devils improved to a 4-0 overall record and a 3-0 mark in Class 2A-Region 7.
Meanwhile, the Lions remained winless, dropping to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in region competition.
Logan Anderson finished with two rushing touchdowns, carrying three times for 50 yards for Fyffe. Brodie Hicks ran three times for 64 yards and a touchdown, Simon Hicks added a 32-yard touchdown, Caleb Mitchell rushed twice for 27 yards with a score and Hunter Machen scored a rushing TD behind 19 yards on two carries. Ryder Gipson ran three times for 15 yards with a score.
Blake Dobbins completed his one pass attempt for a 10-yard TD to Gipson.
Fyffe had 281 yards of offense to Section’s 34.
Fyffe visits Plainview next week.
