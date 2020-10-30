STEVENSON — J.D. Blalock tossed a touchdown to Cam Thomas and ran for another score in the first half of Fort Payne’s 41-13 victory against the North Jackson Chiefs at R.D. Hicks Stadium on Friday night.
The Wildcats (8-2) wrapped their regular season with a win after securing Class 6A, Region 7’s second seed and a first-round state playoff host site.
North Jackson (6-4) used a series of misdirectional runs in an attempt to spark offense, but Fort Payne’s defense managed to keep the rushing attack at bay.
“I thought we were disciplined,” Wildcats coach Chris Elmore said. “We had to get into some different personnel packages. We had some situations where we used five defensive linemen to adjust to their formations, and I thought we did a good job of that.”
Fort Payne turned North Jackson’s failed fourth-down conversion attempt near red zone territory into a quick touchdown midway through the first quarter.
Blalock found Thomas across the middle of the field for a 20-yard throw, and Thomas shook off his defender for a score to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.
Blalock faked a handoff and kept the ball for a scoring run down the right sideline with 3:11 left in the quarter.
The Chiefs lost a fumble during a failed exchange at the edge of their own red zone and Fort Payne’s Kaden Dubose ran up the middle for another score with 59 seconds left to play in the first quarter.
Alex Akins added a touchdown run early in the second quarter to make it 28-0 at intermission. He ran for a second score at the 10:34 mark of the third.
The big lead allowed the Wildcats’ running backs more opportunities, as they continue to create depth in the absence of starter Hunter Love.
“I think the more chances Kaden Dubose and Alex Akins get, the better it is for them,” Elmore said. “We didn’t get Darrell Prater in there tonight. I would’ve liked to, but we got a lead so quickly and he’s so valuable for us on defense that we felt like it wasn’t the best thing to do tonight.”
Sawyer Burt added a touchdown catch to put Fort Payne ahead 41-0 at the 1:56 mark of the third, before the Chiefs reached the end zone with a Nigel Lanier scoring reception with 19 seconds left in the period.
Fort Payne hosts Gardendale in a 6A state playoff opener at Wildcat Stadium on Friday night.
